EU Commission head in Athens to discuss post-bailout plans

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is in Athens to discuss with Greek officials the country's fiscal reform plans after its international bailout program ends in a few months' time.

Juncker was meeting Thursday with the country's president and prime minister, and was to deliver a speech in parliament.

Left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' government has promised lenders it will continue infrastructure privatization and draconian spending controls after the bailout program ends in late August, in exchange for more favorable repayment terms.

Juncker's visit comes a day before Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is to present Greece's post-bailout plans at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Greece has depended on international bailouts since 2010, and has had to push through stringent austerity measures in return.