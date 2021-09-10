Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

ETFs

ETFs to help you save for a home, vacation

New ETFs are designed specifically for certain goals

close
CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall shares market picks for all investors. video

Single stock, ETF options on investment executives' radars

CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall shares market picks for all investors.

For those looking for investment vehicles tailored to aim at a specific goal, there's a new family of exchange-traded funds that have been designed to meet such needs.

LifeGoal Investments has rolled out ETFs tailored to folks' desires, with one for individuals who are saving for a house (HOM), another for people saving up for a vacation (SUNY), and an option for kids' needs, such as child care or tuition (CHLD). 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
HOM NORTHERN LIGHTS FUND TRUST II LIFEGOAL HOMEOWNER INVT ETF 9.91 -0.02 -0.25%
SUNY NORTHERN LIGHTS FUND TRUST II LIFEGOAL VACATION INVT ETF 9.92 -0.02 -0.20%
CHLD NORTHERN LIGHTS FUND TRUST II LIFEGOAL CHILDREN INVT ETF 9.95 -0.03 -0.30%
vacation children

New funds are tailored to specific goals such as vacations and children's needs.

CATHIE WOOD'S ARK INVEST FILES TO OFFER A BITCOIN ETF

"My brother and I grew up in a blue-collar town, quit our combined 25-year Wall Street careers, and started LifeGoal Investments," explained Brett Sohns, who started LifeGoal Investments with his brother, Taylor. "We want to help our people achieve the American dream, financial security and home ownership, by creating funds that an average investor can understand – just look at the names."

"We have simplified the investment decisions for retail investors with the names of our funds," Taylor said. "But the underlying investment we manage is anything but simple. It incorporates an innovative patent-pending process that attempts to minimize volatility, while also attempting to keep pace with the underlying inflation of the home price." 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

LifeGoal Investments says its portfolio features assets that can perform across different parts of the economic cycle, with each portfolio maintaining a strategic exposure to stocks, bonds, commodities, maybe crypto- and inflation-linked securities – but also with built-in latitude to tactically adjust when the market presents.