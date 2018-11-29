Equity futures point lower following Fed Chair-fueled rally

Stocks are poised to give back some of the prior session’s gains, where shares surged after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that interest rate increases may be more measured moving forward.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.17 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.16 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.27 percent.

Thursday’s earnings calendar includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Dollar Tree, GameStop and HP Inc.

On the economic agenda, reports are due on pending home sales, personal income and spending and also weekly jobless claims.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 617 points, or 2.5 percent, registering the best three-day gain since 2016, with the addition of 111.22 points, or 4.22 percent, according to the Dow Jones Market Data Group. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also jumped over 2 percent a piece.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25366.43 +617.70 +2.50% SP500 S&P 500 2743.79 +61.62 +2.30% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7291.5921 +208.89 +2.95%

Advertisement

“We know that moving too fast would risk shortening the expansion. We also know that moving too slowly – keeping interest rates too low for too long – could risk other distortions in the form of higher inflation or destabilizing financial imbalances. Our path of gradual increases has been designed to balance these two risks, both of which we must take seriously” said Powell in prepared remarks at the Economic Club of New York.

In economic news, the second revision to 3Q GDP came in as expected, unchanged at 3.5 percent and trailed second quarter growth of 4.2 percent.

In Asian markets on Thursday, China’s Shanghai Composite was 1.4 percent lower.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei average gained 0.8 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE is up 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.7 percent and France’s CAC added 0.9 percent.

FOX Business’ Suzanne O’Halloran contributed to this article.