Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Energy

EPA Administrator defends Trump's offshore drilling ban extension: ‘We have plenty of access to oil’

Andrew Wheeler tells FBN emissions have decreased by 7% during Trump administration

close
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler on the Florida drilling ban extension and how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the energy industry. video

EPA Administrator: US still ‘energy dominant’ despite Florida drilling ban

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler on the Florida drilling ban extension and how the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the energy industry.

President Trump's extension of a moratorium on offshore drilling to include Florida, Georgia and South Carolina should have no impact on the dominance of the American energy sector, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler told Fox Business Network's "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

“Even without the drilling there, we are energy dominant today,” Wheeler told host Neil Cavuto. “Under President Trump's leadership and under our deregulation, we are producing more oil and gas than ever before, but we're doing it an environmentally conscious manner.”

BIDEN-BACKED FRACKING POLICY COULD DERAIL AMERICA'S ECONOMIC RECOVERY

President Donald Trump holds a signed memorandum to expand the offshore drilling moratorium to Florida's Atlantic coast, Georgia and South Carolina after speaking at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP

During the Trump administration, Wheeler said, air emissions have decreased by 7%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The EPA chief also emphasized that the people of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina had called for drilling to be banned, as had their state and local officials. So, he claimed, the president’s decision was not ultimately made by the oil surplus.

“His decision was based on the request from the people who live in those states and ... we're energy dominant, we're energy independent, we're exporting oil,” he said. “So we have plenty of access to oil and natural gas ... And I think it's important for the environment and it's important for the people who live in those states.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE