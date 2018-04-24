Environmentalists dump on proposal for weaker coal ash rules

Dozens of environmentalists and others are speaking out against a proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency that would roll back regulations governing the disposal of ash generated by coal-burning power plants.

The EPA is holding its one and only public hearing about the proposal Tuesday at an Arlington, Virginia, hotel. The Trump administration says the new rules could save utilities $100 million annually in compliance costs and give states more flexibility in enforcement.

Environmental groups, though, say coal ash can pose significant risks to a clean drinking water supply if it is disposed of improperly and leaches into the groundwater or spills into rivers. They say regulations imposed at the end of the Obama administration are just now taking practical effect and should be allowed to continue.