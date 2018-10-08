Eni and Newmont Mining skid while Arconic and Kellogg climb

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Eni SpA, down 96 cents to $36.61
Italian stocks sank after the country's new government said it would move forward with plans to increase spending next year.
Arconic Inc., up $1.56 to $23.40
Reuters reported that a group of private equity firms are working together on a bid to buy the aluminum products company.
Telefonica Brazil SA, up 55 cents to $10.75
Brazilian stocks surged after far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro led the first round of presidential voting by a surprisingly wide margin.
Kellogg Co., up 88 cents to $70.26
High-dividend stocks including household goods makers rose after several days of sharp losses last week.
Southwestern Energy Co., up 35 cents to $5.63
Natural gas prices climbed as Hurricane Michael gained strength and moved toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Cadence Designs Systems Inc. down, $1.49 to $41.41
Technology companies took more losses after steep declines the week before.
Global Payments Inc., down $3.94 to $117.86
Payment and credit card companies fell more than the rest of the market.
Newmont Mining Corp. down 6 cents to $30.52
The mining company fell as gold and silver prices sank.