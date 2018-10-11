Endava plc (DAVA) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA)Q4 2018 Earnings Conference CallOctober 11, 2018, 8:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Continue Reading Below

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning. My name is Michelle. And I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Endava Q4 FY18 and full-year FY18 results. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press * then the No. 1 on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, please press the # key. I would now like to turn the call over to Lauren Madsen, Investor Relation manager. Please go ahead.

Laurence Madsen -- Investor Relations Manager

Advertisement

Thank you, Operator. Before I pass the call onto John, I need to read the following disclaimer. During the course of this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company, including plans for software development. Actual events or results, of course, could differ materially. We refer you to the documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically, the company's most recent form 20-F filed today. These documents contain unidentified important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Please note that the forward-looking statements made during this call speak only as of today's date.

And we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances except to the extent required by law. During this conference call, we also will discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures of our performance. Reconciliation of each of these non-IFRS financial measures to its most directly comparable IFRS financial measure can be found in the earnings release which is posted on the investor relations section of our website. Today's call is available via webcast. And a replay will be available on the investor relation section of our website for the next two weeks. I will now pass the call to John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.

10 stocks we like better than Endava plcWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Endava plc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

John Cotterell -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Laurence. And thank you, all very much for joining us on our first earnings call since our IPO in July. We're pleased with our results for the year with revenue of £217.6 million up 36.5% year-on-year from £159.4 million in the previous financial year. Our revenue growth rate at constant currency was 37.2%. We ended the fiscal year with 258 active clients compared to 188 in the previous fiscal year. We define active clients as those who paid us for services over the preceding 12-month period. Additional, during the quarter ended June the 30th 2018, we recognized revenue for 14 new logos in all three regions and across all verticals. We continue to diversify our geographic and sector revenue mix. The integration of velocity partners in the US is progressing smoothly. We're on plan. Our sales teams are now integrated. And our delivery unit integration is under way. Overall, the Velocity Partners team is excited and feeling very positive about the integration and being part of Endava.

Importantly, the feedback from clients of Velocity Partners is positive, and they appear excited about the additional services and the additional capacity available to them. We're expanding in all three of our industry verticals while Worldpay continues to grow and remains our largest client. It accounted for 10.8% of revenue at the end of fiscal year 2018 compared to 13% in fiscal year 2017. And for the three months ended June 2018, it accounted for 9.4% of revenue. I'd like to highlight our growing penetration in the Nordic region. We further solidified our presence in that market with the opening of an office in Copenhagen in January 2018. While we're particularly strong in the payments and financial services vertical in that market, we're diversifying our presence into other verticals, including logistics. We have two salespeople now dedicated to the region. We're now seeing the technology wave beginning to accelerate in the insurance sector.

Incumbents are seeing a steady stream of entrants with new tech-enabled business models that are redefining traditional insurance contracts and transforming the competitive landscape. In insurance retail lines, our offering of digital self-service, the designing, developing, and managing digital applications and platforms with value-adding services has been adopted by retail insurers, Esure and Admiral. At Esure, we are working with them to build out their enterprise digital capability while at Admiral, we've helped them build a mobile application. In commercial lines, our offering of intelligent automation of core processes is currently being used at RSA Insurance and at Beazley. At RSA, we're building a custom smart solution to automate legacy systems, reducing manual efforts significantly while avoiding the need for inflexible and expensive robotic process automation tools.

At Beazley, we're building an advanced proof of concept to extract metadata from incoming documents and then use this data to automatically classify and file the documents, reducing manual effort and increasing the consistency and accuracy of the process. We ended the year with 4,819 employees, up 29% from 3,744 in the previous fiscal year. Our average operational employees totaled 3,957, up 24% from 3,181 in the previous fiscal year. We continue to expand our sales force, particularly in the US where we made three new hires in the quarter ended June 2018 with expertise in financial and retail. Additionally, we opened a new delivery unit in Timisoara, Romania, a major university town last May. Timisoara is one of the four major university towns in Romania and was the only one where we were not present. We currently have 25 employees in this new location. While recruiting remains competitive, we remain an employer of choice in our key markets.

On the technology front, we remain very active in the automation of paper to digital, all with the goal of improving the customer experience as well as automating portions of tedious yet often complicated tasks. For example, in the consumer space, we've conceived and built a platform that uses dynamic image recognition, machine learning, and natural language processing to automate the often skipped and mundane process of warranty registration. In the business user space, we've conceived and are building a platform to solve the very costly issue of ongoing communication and distribution of key system progress, data, health, and function. Through an intelligent interface, the platform illustrates the status and progress of business activities using machine learning to predict completion times and potential hold-ups. Lastly, this morning, we announced a global strategic partnership with Bain & Company, bringing together Bain's management consulting services and Endava's next-generation technology services.

By virtually connecting Bain & Company's more than 8,000 consultants with Endava's next-generation technology and engineering expertise, the collaboration represents a step change in the way both businesses address the needs of the market. As an indication of commitment to this partnership, Bain & Company took an ownership stake in Endava via our IPO. I will now pass the call on to Mark Thurston, our CFO, who will walk you through our financial results.

Mark Thurston -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, John. I'd like to begin by discussing performance for our most recent quarter. Endava's revenue totaled £61.5 million for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 compared to £43 million in the same period last year, a 42.8% increase over the same period in the prior year. In constant currency, our revenue growth rate was 44.2%. Our adjusted gross profit was £25.1 million for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 compared to £17 million in the same period last year, a 47.8% increase over the same period in the prior year. Our adjusted gross profit margin was 40.9% for the quarter, up from 39.5% for the same period last year. The year-over-year improvement was mainly due to continued improvement in pricing and strong utilization. Adjusted gross profit is our reported gross profit excluding allocated cost of sales and the impact to share base compensation. Adjusted gross profit margin is calculated as a percentage of our total revenue.

Our adjusted profit before tax for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 was £9.7 million, compared to £6.9 million for the same period last year, a 39.6% year-over-year increase. Our adjusted profit before tax margin is 15.7% for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 compared to 16.1% for the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease in our margin is mainly the result of higher expenses required to operate as a public company incurred as a result of our IPO and the integration of Velocity Partners. Adjusted profit before tax is our profit before taxes, adjusted to exclude the impact for share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, realized and unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses and initial public offering expenses incurred, all of which are non-cash other than realized foreign currency exchange gains and losses and initial public offering and expenses. Adjusted profit before tax margin is calculated as the percentage of our total revenue.

Our adjusted diluted EPS was £0.15 for the three months ended June 30th, 2018, calculated on 51.3 million diluted shares as compared to £0.11 for the same period last year, calculated on 49.2 million diluted shares, up 36.4% quarter-over-quarter. We are growing with our largest clients. Revenue from our 10 largest clients decreased to 39% of revenue for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 from 47% of revenue for the same period last year. But the annual average spend per client from our 10 largest clients increased from £7.8 million to £9 million. We are also growing outside of our top 10 clients. The number of clients who paid us at least £1 million on a rolling 12-month basis grew to 46 June 30th, 2018 compared to 34 at June 30th, 2017. These large clients operate in all three of our geographical locations, North America, Europe, and the UK. We continue to diversify our geographic mix. For the three months ended June 30th, 2018, North America accounted for 26% of revenue compared to 15% in the same period last year.

Europe accounted for 31% of revenue, compared to 34% in the same period last year and the UK for 43% of revenue compared to 51% in the same period last year. Revenue from North America grew 159% for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 of the same quarter of 2017 with Velocity Partners making a significant contribution. Comparing the same periods, revenue from Europe grew 27%, and the UK 20%. We grew strongly in all three of our industry verticals during the quarter. Revenue from payments and financial services grew 26% for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 over the same quarter of 2017 and accounted for 53% of revenue compared to 60% in the same period last year. Revenue from TMT grew 46% for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 over the same quarter of 2017 and accounted for 28% of revenue unchanged compared to the same period last year.

Revenue from other grew 116% for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 over the same quarter of 2017 and now accounts for 19% of revenue compared to 12% in the previous fiscal year. Our free cash flow continues to improve and was £11.9 million for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 compared to £10.8 million during the same period last year, due mainly to improvements in our working capital. Our free cash flow is our net cash provided by or used in operating activities with grants received less purchase of non-current tangible and intangible assets. CapEx for the three months ended June 30th, 2018 as a percent of revenues was 2.8% down from 7.1% in the same period last year. This was primarily due to a higher level of build out of offices at our national delivery location during the three months ended June 30th, 2017.

Turning to the full year, Endava's revenue totaled £217.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2018, compared to £159.4 million in the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2017, a 36.5% year-over-year increase. In constant currency, our revenue growth rate was 37.2%. Our adjusted gross profit was £85.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2018, compared to £61.1 million in the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2017, a 40.6% year-over-year increase. Our adjusted gross profit margin was 39.4% for the fiscal year 2018 up from 38.3% for fiscal year 2017. Our adjusted profit before tax for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2018 was £33.5 million, compared to £25.2 million last fiscal year, a 32,6% year-over-year increase Our adjusted profit before tax margin was 15.4% for fiscal year 2018 compared to 15.8% for fiscal year 2017.

The year-over-year decrease in our margin is mainly the result of higher SG&A expenses during the year due to costs incurred in the integration of Velocity Partners and higher expenses required to operate as a public company incurred as a result of our IPO. Our adjusted diluted EPS was £0.53 for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2018, calculated on £50.4 million diluted shares as compared to £0.40 for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2017, calculated on 49.3 million diluted shares up 32.5% year-over-year. Our ten largest clients accounted for 42% of total revenue for the year ended June 30th, 2018, down from 49% for the prior fiscal year. This list of clients remains fairly stable year-over-year. Our geographic revenue mix for the year ended June 30th, 2018 was 21% North America, 34% Europe, and 45% UK. This compares to 16% North America, 44% Europe, and 50% UK during the prior fiscal year.

The acquisition of Velocity Partners in December 2017 contributed to our strong performance in North America, where revenue grew 76% year-over-year. Revenue from Europe grew 37% year-over-year with the UK growing 23% year-over-year. Revenue from payments and financial services grew 36% year-over-year and accounted for 57% of revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2018, unchanged from the previous fiscal year. Revenue from TMT grew 26% year-over-year and accounted for 28% of revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2018 compared to 31% in the previous fiscal year. Revenue from other grew 66% year-over-year and accounted for 15% of revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2018 compared to 12% in the previous fiscal year. Velocity Partners impact to the revenue split across our verticals in the fiscal year ended June 30 of 2018 with a majority of Velocity Partners' revenue split evenly between TMT and other, mainly healthcare and consumer retail.

Our cash position remains strong. Our free cash flow grew to £28.7 million for the year ended June 30th, 2018 from £11.2 million for the last fiscal year due mainly to improvements in our working capital. Our CapEx expenses accounted for 2.5% of revenue in fiscal year 2018 compared to 4.1% in fiscal year 2017, as explained in my comments on Q4. Given the timing of the reporting of the quarter, we're unable to provide outlook guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2019. However, we plan to provide guidance for both the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2019 when we report our first quarter of fiscal 2019 results. This concludes our prepared comments. Operator, we are now ready to open the line for Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. At this time, if anybody would like to ask a question, please press * 1 on your telephone keypad. Again, that would be * 1 on your telephone keypad. Your first question comes from Brian Essex from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Brian Essex -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Good morning. And thank you for taking the question. Congrats, team, on a good quarter. John, I was wondering if you might be able to talk about the partnership with Bain. I know that they've been a good relationship for you in the past. How is this different than in the past? And how can we expect so many economics from that relationship to resonate through your model?

John Cotterell -- Chief Executive Officer

As you've been aware, we've been working with Bain for the past 18 to 24 months and slowly building up what we've been doing with them. What we've really done is to formalize it through a partnership agreement, outlines the benefits of working together. Essentially, if you look at the market, with technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies are realizing that they need to accelerate the development of their digital solutions. And actually, by putting our businesses together in partnership, it brings really deep skills in the business and technology strategy space, the product ideation, technology development employment, but also the organizational change management to help large clients who are going through these transitions.

And actually, that's, from an Endava point of view, opening up conversations around very large transformations in partnership with Bain using our skills in a way that really complements those. They were keen to take a small investment in Endava. And they bought half a million shares as part of our IPO. And today, we've reached a point where we wanted to formally tell the outside world about our partnership and how, together, we can help them with the transformations. So, we've made good progress together doing work together. But I think with it now being public to the whole world, we see the opportunity to accelerate what we're doing together.

Brian Essex -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

That's helpful. Maybe just a follow-up. So, as you go to market, how many of these deals would be Bain portfolio customers? And would they be the point of that initial relationship for incremental business? Or would it be a two-way street where you're both sourcing deals and then maybe bringing them strategic consulting business, and you're doing the technology bit?

John Cotterell -- Chief Executive Officer

So, we started out very much as a two-way street. And we've not restricted each other from directly contracting with clients as part of the relationship that gets built through the partnership. So, it's very much a balanced arrangement that enables us both to expand what we're doing in the marketplace.

Brian Essex -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Okay. Very helpful. Thank you very much. And congrats again.

John Cotterell -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Korey Marcello -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hi, guys. This is Korey Marcello on for Bryan Keane. Congrats on the solid quarter. Just wanted to ask a question I guess on the organic growth in the quarter. Can you call out how much Velocity Partners contributed and maybe talk a little bit about that acquisition and how that's trending versus your expectations?

Mark Thurston -- Chief Financial Officer

Sure. So, Velocity delivered reported figures of about £7.8 million. You can get at those in the 20-F. So, if you strip those figures out on a constant currency basis, the quarter growth would have been organically, 25%. In terms of their performance, we're very pleased with progress. We've seen a little bit of acceleration in the revenue. The integration is proceeding well in terms of sales and marketing. And again, we are starting to work more on ways of working together from a delivery perspective as well. So, we're very pleased with progress.

Korey Marcello -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Okay, great. And I know you guys aren't providing guidance today, but maybe you could speak a little bit to the sustainability of the strong mid- to high-20% organic constant currency revenue growth that we've seen is fiscal year '18. Is there any reason why that won't continue going forward? Or any thoughts there would be helpful. Thanks.

John Cotterell -- Chief Executive Officer

So, we continue to see strong growth in the business. So, we saw a slight acceleration in terms of Q4 from what we've seen historically. That has helped our margin. As we were providing resource, we lagged slightly behind that pickup in acceleration. So, we see it continuing certainly for the next quarter or so.

Korey Marcello -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

All right. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from Maggie Nolan from William Blair. Your line is open.

Maggie Nolan -- William Blair -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning. And congrats from me as well. Since we aren't gonna be receiving formal guidance, I was hoping you could give a little bit of your insight into the changing macro environment. Are you hearing any talks from clients that things like Brexit in the UK or trade turmoil in the US are going to have an impact on their budgets going forward? And how are you considering that for your forward results? Thank you.

John Cotterell -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Maggie. The macro environment, from our point of view, remains very good. We're not seeing pipelines drying up or projects being deferred at this point. Maybe one or two across our portfolio of hundreds of projects but nothing out of the normal. In fact, as Mark touched on, we continue to see the growth prospects in the short-term in line with our historic figures.

Maggie Nolan -- William Blair -- Analyst

Okay, great. And then I wanted to ask about the gross profit increase. You said that was in part because of utilization improving. Are you comfortable with where your utilization sits right now? Or do you think there's additional room to improve utilization? And is that an objective of yours going forward?

Mark Thurston -- Chief Financial Officer

So, yes. Utilization did pick up a bit. As I said, we had a pickup in demand that went ahead of our own supply and of our people. So, we had an uptick in utilization as a result which you can see in the strong adjusted gross margin reported for the quarter at 40.9%. That quick uptick in revenue growth, I would say the up supply, if I can put it that way, would come in line with the growth, and we'll get down to more normal levels of utilization. So, the margins I expect to tick down to something more sustainable that we've seen historically.

Maggie Nolan -- William Blair -- Analyst

Okay. Makes sense. Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bryan Bergin [audio cuts out]-- owan. Your line is open.

Bryan Bergin -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

Hi. Thank you. Wanted to ask on the Worldpay account, can you provide us just an update there on your views for more opportunity for growth?

Mark Thurston -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So, the Worldpay relationship continues to be very strong. They've grown every quarter in the last eight quarters before and after the Vantiv deal. The relationship on the captive remains positive, although that has flattened off in terms of growth. So, the growth is happening on the core contract at the moment. We are in some conversations with the US side of Worldpay now. And those are very early days. And we don't really have a feel yet for how big those opportunities could be.

Bryan Bergin -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

Okay. And then just a follow-up on the Velocity Partners integration. As you've gone through this, anything unexpected, positive or negative? And then can you just talk about what we should expect on the delivery expansion in Latin America?

Mark Thurston -- Chief Financial Officer

Sure. So, the way we go about these mergers and acquisitions is actually to integrate at the sales end first so that the conversations we're having with customers move to the wider platform that Endava offers. And that has been completed and is starting to generate new opportunities and new business for us. The integration at the delivery side takes a little bit longer, just getting the engineering teams aligned in how we deliver and then taking customers through some of the adjustments that are necessary but also pulling together and making sure that we garner the best that each organization does in terms of the delivery model that we have as a wider business going forward. That is well under way and has now put us in a place where we're starting to see an accelerated expansion across Latin America. And we're just at the point also where some of the expansion we have with existing Endava clients can be directed into those delivery locations to assist in that expansion.

John Cotterell -- Chief Executive Officer

So, very much on plan. We're very positive about that deal and the teams that have joined us through it.

Bryan Bergin -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Again, if anybody has a question, please press * 1 on your telephone keypad. Again, that would be * 1 on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from Charlie Brennan from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Charles Brennan -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hi. Thanks. Thanks very much for taking my questions. I've got two quick ones, actually. On Velocity, it looks like it's a slight sequential downtick in revenues in Q4 relative to Q3. Is there some seasonality in there that accounts for that? Or is there any business disruption that we should be aware of? And then secondly, I'm still not entirely clear for the reason that you're not giving Q1 guidance. You seem happy enough to say that visibility is good and momentum's good into the quarter. Why aren't we getting formal guidance?

Mark Thurston -- Chief Financial Officer

So, the guidance point is technical. So, we're announcing 11th of October. So, we are past 30th of September which would be our next quarter. So, we are in a closed period, strangely enough, and can't give any guidance because we would effectively be pre-announcing the figures. So, unfortunately, we can't provide guidance. Those are rules. So, that's that. To the point about velocity, I don't think it has slowed down sequentially Q3 to Q4, even if you look at it on a constant currency basis.

Charles Brennan -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Okay. Great.

Operator

I have no further questions. Thank you. I turn the call back over to the presenters for closing remarks.

John Cotterell -- Chief Executive Officer

All right. Well, thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning on our first earnings call. We look forward to speaking to you again in about six to seven weeks, as Mark said. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, everyone. This will conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Duration: 35 minutes

Call participants:

Laurence Madsen -- Investor Relations Manager

John Cotterell -- Chief Executive Officer

Mark Thurston -- Chief Financial Officer

Brian Essex -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Korey Marcello -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Maggie Nolan -- William Blair -- Analyst

Bryan Bergin -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

Charles Brennan -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

More DAVA analysis

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

10 stocks we like better than Endava plcWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Endava plc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Motley Fool Transcription has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.