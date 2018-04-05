Emir of Qatar to visit White House next week

The emir of Qatar (KUH'-tur) will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House next week.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will be meeting with Trump on April 10.

She says Trump looks forward to discussing ways to strengthen ties between the two countries and "advance our common security and economic priorities."

Qatar has been under siege since early June, when the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and its other neighbors severed ties over claims the small, gas-rich monarchy was funding terrorism, disrupting Gulf unity and fomenting opposition across the region. Qatar has denied the charges.

A top fundraiser for Trump also filed a lawsuit last month against Qatar and lobbyists working for the state, alleging they hacked his and his wife's emails as part of the ongoing dispute.