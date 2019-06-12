Elon Musk says Tesla has design for James Bond-style submarine car

Tesla has designed a submarine car straight out of a Bond film.

The company’s CEO Elon Musk mentioned the design at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting Tuesday in response to a question about whether the company would ever make an “aquatic car.”

“It’s funny you should mention that. We do actually have a design for a submarine car, like the one from ‘The Spy Who Loved Me‘ – the Lotus turns into a sub,” Musk said, referencing the 1977 James Bond film.

Musk purchased the actual Lotus from the film at auction in 2013. He explained Tuesday the prop doesn’t actually transform, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t possible to make one that would.

“If you make it a bit bigger, then you can actually have a submarine car. It’s technically possible,” he said. “I think the market for this will be small. Small but enthusiastic.”

“But we actually do have a design for a submarine car,” he continued. “It would be difficult — It would be a bit of a distraction, I think. But maybe we’ll make one as a show car at some point, it would be really fun.”

Also at the shareholder meeting, Musk said he is setting his sights on Tesla having a record quarter.

The company shares got a boost from the comments, adding 3.6 percent to $225 in extended trading.

Musk laid out plans for global expansion and mentioned the company was on track to hit its volume production goal by the end of this year.

Questions have been raised about global demand, especially for the Model 3 sedan.

Deliveries fell 31 percent in the first quarter, but Musk echoed his forecast from last month that the company was on track to hit record deliveries in the second quarter.

Tesla previously said it plans to deliver 90,000 to 100,000 vehicles to customers in the second quarter versus 63,000 vehicles in the first. The goal is to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles this year, according to Reuters.

Musk plans to unveil an electric pickup truck this summer and getting into semi-truck production toward the end of next year.

Musk also says battery production was the key to vehicle production.

Fox Business’ Ken Martin contributed to this report.