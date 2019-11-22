Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck windows shattered in debut after 'bulletproof' claims

Tesla unveiled its highly anticipated electric pickup truck Thursday in California. However, the grand reveal didn’t go exactly as planned.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 334.59 -20.24 -5.70%

Elon Musk claimed that the Cybertruck, which is made of stainless steel, was bulletproof. The four-door six-seat giant trapezoid-like body sits above massive black wheels and won’t scratch and dent. The windows were also made from armored glass.

But Musk was embarrassed after a little snag. During a demonstration, Tesla’s design lead chucked metal balls at the windows and shattered the glass.

“Maybe that was a little too hard,” Musk said after the first time.

TESLA’S SURVIVAL FACING NEW $50 BILLION THREAT

After Musk put the glass to the test a second time and it failed, he smirked, looked at the window and said: “fix it in post.”

Still, with a sledgehammer, there appeared to be no dents.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This marks Tesla’s entry into the pickup truck market, which is dominated by Ford. The Model 3 sedan is the world’s top-selling battery-electric car.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS