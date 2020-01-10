Eli Lilly to buy biopharma company Dermira for $1.1B
Demira is developing a treatment for moderate-to-severe dermatitis, a skin disease
Eli Lilly & Co. Friday said it agreed to buy biopharmaceutical company Dermira Inc. for $18.75 a share, or about $1.1 billion in cash.
The deal represents a scant 2.2 percent premium to Thursday's closing price of $18.34 for Dermira, but Eli Lilly said it represents a roughly 86 percent premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average trading price for the Menlo Park, Calif., company.
Eli Lilly said the acquisition will expand its immunology pipeline with the addition of lebrikizumab, which is being evaluated in a phase 3 study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
The Indianapolis drugmaker said it expects to complete the acquisition, which isn't subject to any financing condition, by the end of the first quarter.
Dermira shares rose 0.9 percent to $18.51 in light premarket trading Friday.