Eli Lilly to buy biopharma company Dermira for $1.1B

Eli Lilly & Co. Friday said it agreed to buy biopharmaceutical company Dermira Inc. for $18.75 a share, or about $1.1 billion in cash.

The deal represents a scant 2.2 percent premium to Thursday's closing price of $18.34 for Dermira, but Eli Lilly said it represents a roughly 86 percent premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average trading price for the Menlo Park, Calif., company.

Eli Lilly said the acquisition will expand its immunology pipeline with the addition of lebrikizumab, which is being evaluated in a phase 3 study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LLY ELI LILLY & COMPANY 137.20 +1.28 +0.94% DERM DERMIRA INC. 19.34 +1.00 +5.48%

The Indianapolis drugmaker said it expects to complete the acquisition, which isn't subject to any financing condition, by the end of the first quarter.

Dermira shares rose 0.9 percent to $18.51 in light premarket trading Friday.