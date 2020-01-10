Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

Eli Lilly to buy biopharma company Dermira for $1.1B

Demira is developing a treatment for moderate-to-severe dermatitis, a skin disease

The Wall Street Journal
close
Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks discusses upcoming drug breakthroughs, including non-opioid painkillers. video

Eli Lilly inventing new ways to treat pain that don't have 'negative properties': CEO

Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks discusses upcoming drug breakthroughs, including non-opioid painkillers.

Eli Lilly & Co. Friday said it agreed to buy biopharmaceutical company Dermira Inc. for $18.75 a share, or about $1.1 billion in cash.

Continue Reading Below

The deal represents a scant 2.2 percent premium to Thursday's closing price of $18.34 for Dermira, but Eli Lilly said it represents a roughly 86 percent premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average trading price for the Menlo Park, Calif., company.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Eli Lilly said the acquisition will expand its immunology pipeline with the addition of lebrikizumab, which is being evaluated in a phase 3 study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LLYELI LILLY & COMPANY137.20+1.28+0.94%
DERMDERMIRA INC.19.34+1.00+5.48%

The Indianapolis drugmaker said it expects to complete the acquisition, which isn't subject to any financing condition, by the end of the first quarter.

MYLAN RECALLS DRUG FOR HEARTBURN, ULCERS OVER CANCER CONCERNS

Dermira shares rose 0.9 percent to $18.51 in light premarket trading Friday.