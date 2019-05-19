Electronic Arts' Game Release Strategy Is Evolving

Though video games are far from new, the industry is still growing fast, as millions of new players take up the pastime every year. With advancing technology, though, games have become much more complex, and they're changing the formula of how studios produce and deliver new gaming experiences to fans.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), one of the industry leaders, has stumbled coming out of the gate with some of its titles. However, the company is intent on turning disappointing results into an opportunity to learn, make adjustments, and blaze the trail forward. That means changes to its game release strategy.

Continue Reading Below

Disappointments and a surprising victory

EA put the wrap on its 2019 fiscal year on Mar. 31, 2019 -- a forgettable period for the company and its investors. Full-year revenue fell 4%, hastened by a 22% drop during the fourth quarter alone. Competition from peers was the main culprit, reducing interest and sales in some of EA's tentpole releases such as Battlefield V, Command & Conquer: Rivals, and Anthem.

Though the company faced setbacks last year with some of these aforementioned games, it did score a big win with Apex Legends. The game is a free-to-play (no upfront cost for players to get started) battle royale online multiplayer experience, one that quickly became EA's fastest-growing new release ever. Apex Legends reached the 50 million player mark shortly after its debut, with management saying millions more continue to join -- many of whom make up new audiences for EA in new markets around the world.

These free-to-play games present new challenges, though. While many games like the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will fall under the traditional model -- upfront payment to play -- the increasing complexity involved in getting a gaming experience to run properly (and profitably) over the long term is an ongoing concern. It's an industry-wide problem, too -- not one to EA.

That's where the powerful free-to-play model is coming in: A massive number of new users can be acquired in short order, only to be monetized later via microtransactions that provide content upgrades and personalized experiences. Live services from titles like Apex Legends as well as sports installments like FIFA are expected to be the leading edge of the company in the coming year, increasing segment sales by 10% to 15%.

Advertisement

The caveat to popularity

There are sure to be more free-to-play games in the EA portfolio in short order, and the company's management expects their results to get the overall growth engine firing once again. Total net revenue is anticipated to rise 9% over last year and adjusted earnings to increase 7%. Not too shabby but not exactly setting the world on fire, either.

However, it will be important for investors to remember these are changing times for EA and the video gaming industry. Free-to-play, massive online multiplayer games are on the rise, but they're still a new operating model. Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson spoke on the last earnings call about "soft launches", where a game is initially released to select groups of players for testing before a more widespread introduction:

Soft launches aren't unusual in the mobile gaming world and in Asia, but for EA, it will nonetheless mean a major shift when it comes to its marketing division -- changes that will involve gathering up and listening to player feedback to improve upon and continue to develop video games as they progress through their life cycle.

Making fundamental changes to a business will always be fraught with potential missteps, but change is good. Free-to-play games that revolve around multiplayer, live events, and continual gameplay additions hold a lot of promise over the long term. Investor patience will be required, though.

10 stocks we like better than Electronic ArtsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Electronic Arts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.