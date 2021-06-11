Electronic Arts discloses hack of ‘FIFA 21’ source code

Electronic Arts Inc. said Thursday that hackers stole source code on its "FIFA 21" videogame.

The maker and publisher of popular franchises such as FIFA, The Sims and Madden NFL said player data wasn't accessed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen, " a company spokeswoman said in a statement. "No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EA ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC. 145.66 -0.16 -0.11%

Electronic Arts said it has improved its security and doesn't expect its business or games to be affected. The company also said that as part of the criminal investigation, it is working with experts and law enforcement.

Motherboard, the tech news outlet under Vice, earlier reported on the company being hacked.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The videogame industry has seen multiple hacks in recent months. Earlier this year, CD Projekt SA, maker of "Cyberpunk 2077," said the company's internal systems were breached in a cyberattack. In November of last year, "Resident Evil" maker Capcom Co. said its networks had issues that affected its email and file servers as a result of a third party's unauthorized access.

Shares of Electronic Arts were down 0.3% at $145.32 early Thursday afternoon.

--Sarah E. Needleman contributed to this article.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com