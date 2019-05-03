Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO)Q1 2019 Earnings CallMay. 03, 2019, 11:30 a.m. ET

Thank you, operator and thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for taking the time to dial into our conference call today. With me in Vancouver this morning are George Burns, President and CEO, Phil Yee, Executive Vice President and CFO, Paul Skayman, Executive Vice President and COO and Jason Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Our release yesterday, details our 2019 first quarter financial and operational results.

This should be read in conjunction with our first quarter financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available on our website and have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR. All dollar figures discussed today are in US dollars, unless otherwise stated. We will be speaking to the slides that accompany this webcast. You can download a copy of these slides from our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that any projections included in our discussion today are likely to involve risks, which are detailed in our 2018 AIF and in the cautionary note on Slide 1. I will now turn the call over to George.

George Burns -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Peter, and good morning, everyone. Here's the agenda for today's call. I'll give an overview of the quarter's highlights, and then pass it over to Phil to go through the financials. Paul will follow by reviewing operations and then, we'll open it up for questions.

Over to Q1 highlights on the next slide. We have started the year with the achievement of two major milestones; Lamaque commercial production and resuming mining and heap leaching at Kisladag. These successes come on top of a quarter of solid operational results. We expect the increased production from Lamaque and Kisladag will generate free cash flow over the next several quarters, giving us the financial flexibility to pay down debt and reinvest in our business. We had solid operating results in the first quarter of approximately 83,000 ounces, which is in line with our plan. We maintained our guidance of 390,000 to 420,000 ounces of gold, at cash costs of $550 to $600 per ounce for the year. Production is back-end loaded, as a result of the higher second half production at Olympias, and the ramp up of production at Lamaque and Kisladag.

A major milestone was achieved this quarter with commercial production at Lamaque. We declared commercial production on March 31st in line with our guidance. Lamaque is a fantastic asset, where we see a lot of long term potential. With over 37,000 meters of exploration drilling planned for this year, and excess capacity at the Sigma Mill, we are well-positioned to continue creating value at Lamaque. I'd like to take a moment to recognize the efforts of the entire Lamaque team for their focus, drive, and determination in achieving this commendable goal.

Very few mines go from a preliminary economic assessment to production in 24 months or successfully maintain a solid safety record during the construction. This is a testament to the quality of the team we have in Quebec. I have equal regard and respect for our team in Turkey, who superbly pivoted from building a mill to resuming mining and heap leaching at Kisladag in three short months.

The second major milestone achieved for this company for the year, mining and crushing at Kisladag resumed on April 1st. This is no small feat and the team's success clearly speaks to the tenacity and can do attitude. Our operations in Turkey continue to deliver operational excellence for Eldorado. I'm proud that our team continuously raises the bar and sets the standard for responsible mining practices in Turkey and beyond.

I want to take a quick moment to show the impact of the delayed sales of Efemcukuru concentrate on our cost. As you can see here, had the concentrate been sold in the quarter according to plan, we'd be sitting here about $100 per ounce lower on our cash cost and a significant amount of $720 per ounce lower on AISC for Efemcukuru. It would have outperformed our guidance range as Efemcukuru had a very strong first quarter.

So with those highlights from Q1, I'll hand it over to Phil to talk through the financials.

Philip Yee -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, George. Good morning, everyone. On Slide 5, we present an overview of our financial results for Q1, 2019.

Before I get into the details of the slide, I would like to point out a timing issue in the recognition of revenue from sales of the Q1 production. Q1, 2019 production was in line with expectations for the quarter. However, as George indicated, we experienced delayed sales of the concentrate produced at Efemcukuru in Q1 2019, that the build up of concentrate inventory during the quarter was attributable to a contract dispute with a customer and shipping delays due to inclement weather at the port.

Sales of the concentrate containing approximately 20,000 ounces of gold were delayed in the quarter. The sale of the majority these Q1 produced ounces are expected to be completed this quarter into -- in Q2. The timing of the recognition of the revenue from the delayed sales of these Q1, produced ounces have a significant impact on the reported financials, specifically metal sales revenue, net loss for the period, adjusted net loss for the period, loss per share, adjusted loss per share and cash.

In April, subsequent to Q1, 2019, sales of the concentrate containing approximately 5,000 ounces of gold have been completed. The proceeds from this sale are recognized in Q2, 2019 revenue. Contracts with alternate customers have been finalized and we expect the remaining concentrate inventory from Q1, 2019 containing approximately 15,000 ounces of gold to be sold during the remainder of this quarter and into Q3 of 2019.

Turning back to Slide 5, Eldorado Gold generated $80 million in metal sales revenue in Q1, 2019 compared to $131.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. Included in this total, gold revenues were $54.5 million, compared to $115.5 million in first quarter of 2018. Total metal sales revenue were lower in Q1, 2019, as a result of lower gold sales volumes in the quarter, largely due to the delayed concentrate sales at Efemcukuru in Q1, 2019. Sales of 43,074 ounces of gold were lower than the 86,587 ounces of gold sold in the first quarter of 2018, predominantly due to the delays in shipments from Efemcukuru in Q1, 2019. In addition, there was lower production on Kisladag in Q1, 2019 compared to Q1, 2018 due to the suspension of mining and stacking on the leach pad since April 2018. Resumption of mining, crushing and placing of ore on the Kisladag heap leach pad took place on April 1 of 2019.

Operating cash costs in Q1, 2019 averaged $625 per ounce sold, an increase from $571 per ounce sold in Q1 2018. The higher cash cost per ounce sold in Q1 2019 reflects the impact of the lower gold sales volumes in Q1, 2019, again, due to the delayed shipments of concentrate at Efemcukuru. All in sustaining costs averaged $1,132 per ounce sold in Q1 2019 compared to $878 per ounce sold in Q1 2018. The increase in all in sustaining costs during the quarter was due primarily to the lower ounces sold, again as a result of the delay in sales at Efemcukuru and was partially offset by lower sustaining capital expenditures in the quarter, compared to the comparative quarter of 2018.

If the delayed concentrate sales from Efemcukuru had been sold during Q1 2019, consolidated all in sustaining cost per ounce sold for Eldorado would be within guidance for the quarter. As the timing of concentrates sales normalize over the next quarter, Lamaque continues to ramp up and production increases at Kisladag, we expect cash operating costs and all in sustaining costs to be more in line with 2019 guidance.

Sustaining capital expenditures totaled $10.8 million or $251 per ounce sold in Q1 versus $13.8 million or $159 per ounce sold in Q1, 2018. Mine standby costs for the quarter were $8 million, compared to $2.7 million in Q1, 2018. The increase is due to the suspension of mining operations at Kisladag from April 2018 to Q1 2019. With the resumption of operations at Kisladag on April 1 of this year, we expect standby costs to reduce going forward.

G&A expenses totaled $7 million in Q1 2019, a decrease of 15% from $8.2 million in Q1 of 2018. The decrease reflects the allocation of in-country office G&A expenses, supporting the operations to production costs beginning in Q1 of 2019. The company reported a net loss to shareholders from continuing operations in Q1 2019 of $27 million or $0.17 loss per share, compared to net earnings from continuing operations of $8.7 million or $0.05 per share in Q1 of 2018. The higher net loss to shareholders for the quarter was due primarily to lower gold revenues, resulting from lower sales due to timing, partially offset by higher silver and base metal revenues and lower production costs. Lower revenue and sales in Q1 2019 were a result of the delayed concentrator shipments from Efemcukuru and also to lower production at Kisladag in Q1, 2019 when compared to Q1 of last year.

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the quarter was $17.9 million or $0.11 loss per share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $14 million or $0.09 per share in Q1, 2018. This is also a reflection of lower revenues and lower earnings in the quarter, primarily driven by the delayed shipments at Efemcukuru in Q1 of 2019. We finished the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and term deposits of $227.5 million, compared to $459.7 million at the end of Q1 of 2018 and $293 million at the end of Q4 2018.

The decrease in cash for the quarter was largely the result of the delayed shipments at Efemcukuru, the completion of capital development requirements in Q1 of 2019 at the Lamaque project, in order to get the project into commercial production and those costs partially offset by proceeds from pre-commercial production gold sales of Lamaque. The timing of the Q1 2019 delayed sales at Efemcukuru are expected to be completed in Q2 and Q3 of this year, and will increase cash in those subsequent quarters.

As George mentioned earlier, Q1 2019 production of approximately 83,000 ounces is in line with plan. While our production performance met expectations for the quarter, the timing of the sales unfortunately impacted our Q1, 2019 reported financial results. The unsold inventory of concentrate from Q1, 2019 is expected to be completed in Q2 and Q3 and the financial impact will be realized and reported in those quarters.

I will now turn over to Paul for a recap of operations during the quarter. Over to you Paul.

Paul Skayman -- Chief Operating Officer

Thanks, Phil. Good morning, everyone. Starting with Lamaque on Slide 6, it's a timeline of our rapid progress taking this asset from acquisition to production in just under two years. We poured first gold in December 2018 and had a great first quarter, with almost 20,000 ounces of pre-commercial production. Recoveries averaged 91% from the lower grade ore processed during commissioning, which met our expectations. Gold recovery so far in Q2 is in line with our budget at 95%. As you know, we declared commercial production on March 31.

Underground development continued throughout the quarter and remains on plan. The activities at the Sigma Mill during the quarter included completing construction and commissioning of the remaining process systems and hiring and training of a second shift at the mill. We are now fully staffed and operating 24 hours per day.

Exploration during the quarter focused on resource expansion, below the C5 zone in the lower Triangle Deposit and testing early stage nearby targets. New intercepts from the program confirm the exploration potential of the C9 and C10 shear zones, and peripheral zones of mineralized stock-work zones.

The current drill locations are not ideal for testing the C6 to C8 zones and we expect to be able to provide more color later in the year. 1,950 meters of resource conversion drilling was completed, targeting existing inferred resources on the C4 and C5 zones. We continue to see significant upside potential of Lamaque, based on the excess capacity we have in the mill as well as the positive exploration results we realized over the past year. Our focus is to expand production by making use of this mill capacity.

Reflecting on Lamaque, Canada's newest gold mine, it's a great success story for us and our stakeholders. Together, we've made a significant investment in the Quebec and created approximately 500 new jobs. We've got strong relationships with the local community and are evaluating energy efficient processes and leading technologies, such as dry stack tailings in order to minimize our environmental footprint. Our team just won the Commitment to the Community Award from the Federation of Quebec Chamber of Commerce. This is one of the most prestigious business competitions in Quebec. The award recognizes the company's contribution to the development of its community. I'm incredibly proud of the contributions our team at Lamaque are making every day to build value for all our stakeholders.

Over to Kisladag on Slide 7. The main news here is the resumption of mining crushing and stacking from April 1st this year. Q1 production was 27,247 ounces of gold. We expect gold production to ramp up at Kisladag in the latter part of this year and early -- into early next year as the newly stacked ore begins leaching over the extended cycle of 250 days. Cash costs were in line with guidance this quarter, at $558 per ounce sold. Further test work is under way to determine the effects of 250 day leach cycles on recoveries related to the deeper material in the pit. The results of which are expected to be available in late 2019 or early 2020. We expect to update long term guidance at Kisladag based on this test work.

Over to Efemcukuru, the gold production was on target, but sales lagged due to concentrate shipment delays. Phil has already provided color on this, but I would reiterate that there were no issues with the quality of the concentrate and we expect the concentrate inventory of approximately 20,000 ounces of gold to be sold in Q2 and Q3. Further to this, over 5,000 of these ounces were sold and have already shipped in April of this year. Gold production of 26,124 ounces at Efemcukuru was in line with expectations. Cash costs of $636 per ounce sold were higher than guidance due to delayed concentrate sales in the quarter and costs being spread over reduced ounces sold. If sales have gone according to budget, cash costs to the quarter would have been below guidance. Over 6,000 meters of exploration drilling was completed at Efemcukuru during the quarter on the Kokarpinar vein system and on vein targets in the footwall to the Kestanebeleni vein system, testing extensions and high grade shoots in these areas.

Onto Olympias on the next slide. Metallurgical performance improved in the quarter, with higher recoveries achieved for all metals versus the latter half of last year. Concentrate quality also improved in the quarter, compared to the prior two quarters of 2018. The concentrate produced in Q1, 2019 is largely within specifications of existing contracts and deliveries are being completed as planned. Additionally, the company expects to sell the remaining inventory of Olympias gold concentrate built-up at the end of last year of approximately 8,000 ounces during the rest of 2019. Olympias produced 9,928 ounces of gold, which looks low, but we expect that production will pick up later in the year and are maintaining our production and cost guidance for these assets.

Silver and lead production was lower in the quarter compared to Q1, 2018 due to lower grades, partially offset by improved recoveries. Zinc production was higher as improved recoveries offset marginally lower grades. Cash operating costs in Q1 2019 were $800 per ounce sold. Cash costs were higher than guidance for the quarter due to timing of sales and higher production costs. Cost reduction initiatives are ongoing at Olympias, targeting high cost consumables, operating inefficiencies and G&A.

That's it for me. I'll hand it back to you, George.

George Burns -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Paul. Let's turn over to Slide 10. Before I wrap up, I'd like to say a few words on recent management changes. I'd like to extend a warm welcome to Cara Allaway, who joined the Eldorado as Vice President, Finance in March. I'd also like to congratulate Jason Cho, who is recently promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

I'd like to thank Krista Muhr, Senior Vice President of External Affairs and Sustainability for her significant contributions to Eldorado. It's been a pleasure working with her over the past two years. Krista departed the company in April to pursue other opportunities.

Financing remains a priority for the company with a focus on near-term maturities and capital structure to meet the company's long term debt -- long term needs. With an excellent operating quarter behind us, we remain focused on continuous improvements to increase productivity and efficiency and to realize additional value. Thank you, everyone. I'll turn it over to the operator for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Our first question is from Mike Parkin with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Mike Parkin -- National Bank -- Analyst

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Can we get a bit more color on the background of the inventory build at Efemcukuru? What was the dispute in -- was that, you had one single customer taking product, now you've de-risked that and it sounds like by moving to a group of customers?

Paul Skayman -- Chief Operating Officer

Yes, so it was a fairly heavy contract with a single customer, Mike. And we subsequently, we caught on the back foot a little as they refused to take that material early in the quarter. We had subsequently signed a number of contracts with other buyers at similar terms and shipping that material would have (inaudible) a very slow start to the quarter. So I'd reiterate, the material is within spec, good quality. We are selling it, it's really just a timing issue.

Mike Parkin -- National Bank -- Analyst

Okay. So why was the original customer refusing to take it?

George Burns -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Earlier -- these are commercial terms we can't get into those sort of details, Mike.

Mike Parkin -- National Bank -- Analyst

Okay. That wasn't like a capacity on there and kind of restraint or something like that?

George Burns -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, I just really can't comment any further what their challenges were.

Mike Parkin -- National Bank -- Analyst

Okay. And then with Lamaque, how are sales tracking there?

Paul Skayman -- Chief Operating Officer

Yes, we're selling the ore right to a local refinery. So sales are not an issue, that material is moving out pretty well as it's produced.

Mike Parkin -- National Bank -- Analyst

Okay great. That's it for me. Thanks guys.

George Burns -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mike.

Operator

Our next question is from Steven Butler with GMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Steven Butler -- GMP Securities -- Analyst

Thanks, Operator. Good morning guys. It was a great start for Lamaque this year. George, you -- almost 20,000 ounces. So pre-commercial was expected to be 10,000 ounces. So can you maybe just explain -- obviously, there's a difference of 10,000. But how did that come about? And just to reiterate were you again still expecting commercial production timing to be April 1st, roughly? And again just explain the difference in the ounces, how they came about?

Paul Skayman -- Chief Operating Officer

Hi Steve. When we initially gave guidance, we anticipated that March would be commercial rather than starting it on April 1. So it's just again a timing issue. We guided 10,000 ounces for the first two months and ended up with 20 for the first three.

Steven Butler -- GMP Securities -- Analyst

Okay.

Paul Skayman -- Chief Operating Officer

So we're still reiterating that guidance of 100,000 ounces for the year. Yes.

Steven Butler -- GMP Securities -- Analyst

Okay, understand. And then on Olympias, Paul, maybe you can give us a sense of -- I mean if you iron out some of the challenges in the metallurgy there or still to -- I don't know, a few more things out there in the metallurgy? Thanks.

Paul Skayman -- Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, I think very much improved metallurgical performance over the first quarter. I think we're getting a better handle on the blending requirements from underground, not quite ultimately where I'd like it to be, but very much closer to that target compared to where we were like last year.

Steven Butler -- GMP Securities -- Analyst

Okay.

Paul Skayman -- Chief Operating Officer

But I'll tell you, that might be a little bit of opportunity but largely de-risked at this point.

Steven Butler -- GMP Securities -- Analyst

Okay.

George Burns -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Steve, then I might add supplement to that answer is, I think you would have also noticed the recoveries bumped up during the quarter. So not only did we see an improved blend in -- and as a result, improved concentrate quality, but we're seeing the recoveries move up and obviously that adds to production and margin. So things are looking positive.

Steven Butler -- GMP Securities -- Analyst

Right. And George, can you go over again, you said the cash costs and the AISC would be different, but Frontier (ph) grew by what dollar per ounce range, I think we're -- one of them down, but maybe just give those numbers again and maybe why would the costs have been so dramatically less, if most of your costs for that -- those 20,000 ounces should be on the balance sheet under inventory?

Philip Yee -- Chief Financial Officer

I can address that.

George Burns -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Okay.

Philip Yee -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi Steve, it's Phil here. So in the cash operating cost number you have -- as you mentioned, inventory component, but that would be on the balance sheet. So the impact is slightly less, because part of that -- part of those costs have been put on the balance sheet. On the all in sustaining side, all of these sustaining capital spend is going to be spread over all the deferred ounces. So that's why you see such a significant swing between -- with the cash cost -- because part of it is already in -- it's booked in inventory whereas in all-in sustaining, you don't have that inventory component, all other sustaining capital then gets spread over the -- if all the ounces would have been solved over the 20,000 ounces, you get a much bigger reduction in on all-in sustaining.

Steven Butler -- GMP Securities -- Analyst

Okay, so what were the differences and again, just to review them again with you guys for Efemcukuru?

George Burns -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, so if you take a look at Slide 5 in the presentation, we've highlighted the numbers. But for Efemcukuru, Q1 on a solid basis, the cash costs were $636 per ounce and in 2019, if you use the produced numbers, and all this is in our disclosure, it's approximately $525, so about $100 lower. On the all-in sustaining cost, on a per sold basis, it's $1,394, but if you assume, we sold the concentrate and therefore used the produced number, it's about $670 an ounce. And then that's close to consolidated numbers, not quite has a dramatic impact but again, cash costs were $625 on a per ounce sold basis and it would drop to $580 on a produced basis.

And then this all-in sustaining is $1,132 per ounce on a sold basis and it drops to $920 if you use the produced number. Really all we're trying to illustrate here is, it really is a timing issue. If we had a normal quarter and in sales, our production costs and our all-in sustaining cost would have been lower and our financials would have been dramatically different. And so, that will work itself out during Q2 and Q3 as we get that concentrate on the ships and off to the customers.

Steven Butler -- GMP Securities -- Analyst

Okay, George, thanks. Sorry, I didn't have the slide show up. Thanks very much.

George Burns -- President and Chief Executive Officer

You bet.

Steven Butler -- GMP Securities -- Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Josh Wolfson with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Josh Wolfson -- Desjardins -- Analyst

Thanks. Looking at the total capital number of $86 million, I saw the disclosure for sustaining being $11 million and Lamaque being $34 million which leaves a gap of roughly $45 million. Any sort of insight you can provide as to where that would have been allocated to?

George Burns -- President and Chief Executive Officer

We're pulling that together, Josh just one minute.

Josh Wolfson -- Desjardins -- Analyst

Sure.

Philip Yee -- Chief Financial Officer

Okay, Josh, can you just reiterate those numbers you just --

Josh Wolfson -- Desjardins -- Analyst

Yes, so I believe the total capital that was reported for the quarter, corporate was $86 million and then in the statements, so that in the MD&A, it talks about you know Lamaque spending of $34 million and sustaining of $11 million. Sorry, so those two -- so the items that were disclosed, sustaining capital and Lamaque spending would be $45 million compared to the total overall capital of $86 million. So that there'd be a difference between those two of $41 million. Is there any sort of insight you can provide as to where that was spent, the smaller operations, the development projects TZ, Certej, these are just not usually more than a couple of million bucks. Was there a big spending at Kisladag or Olympias in the projects side of things?

Philip Yee -- Chief Financial Officer

No, I think a big part of it, Josh, the Lamaque capital with $86 million, I think you're quoting there is including gross capital spent in the pre commercial production period from Lamaque. But part of that is offset by pre-commercial sales and then there's also -- there was a fairly large accounts payable balance for the Lamaque project that at the end of 2018, so that would have been put through then and that was paid and so, there's a cash component to that.

So I think those two items are probably explaining the difference. What I can do is try and put together reconciliation and show it to you, I'll send it to you.

Josh Wolfson -- Desjardins -- Analyst

Okay, yes, it looks like a sizable chunk would have been the payables number because I guess the Lamaque 34 million is pre revenues, but yes if there was any big spending in other operations, which I guess we wouldn't be aware of that, just trying to figure out if there's something that's different than expectations, that would be details --

Philip Yee -- Chief Financial Officer

No, there is no other significant capital. It's mainly the -- like I said, it's the biggest chunk was Lamaque. There was a significant carry forward from the accounts payable from the year-end and then the offset of the revenue from the pre-commercial sales in Q1.

Josh Wolfson -- Desjardins -- Analyst

Okay. And back to the Efemcukuru item, I assume you guys are -- you have a good handle at least on what's coming out of the mine regardless of what someone else's terms or views may be. Are you able to disclose if there were any changes in terms of the concentrate quality or the grade from your own test that you do on site before shipment?

Paul Skayman -- Chief Operating Officer

No, there is no impact on concentrate quality at Efemcukuru. I think we've talked a bit about the Olympias concentrate quality and the market issues we had late last year that are largely resolved. But in terms of Efemcukuru, I'll tell you that the concentrate we're producing and the terms are consistent with what we have in our guidance and our expectations and in the new contracts that we sign again are consistent with our assumptions that flow through in all of our guidance. So we're not concerned at all about being able to sell that concentrate consistent with our expectations.

Josh Wolfson -- Desjardins -- Analyst

Okay. And on the variance between sales and production there, trying to understand how that's affecting the statements, I would have -- given that the sales don't flow through the income statement, typically, we would expect to see I guess a very big working capital outflow. But there was a net inflow of $12 million this quarter. What sort of caused that versus I guess our expectations of the outflow for it, just looking at Efemcukuru timing variances alone?

Paul Skayman -- Chief Operating Officer

This is a fairly big inflow I'm guessing, but fairly a big inflow from Kisladag, that would all have been (inaudible) deduction, that was 27,000 ounces. It's 20,000 ounces of outflows from Efemcukuru delayed sales, so that would probably account for the lion's share of that. So now as George said, Kisladag gets back in, you'll see inventory start to pick up at Kisladag and you will see Efemcukuru come down. But again, Kisladag will probably swamp Efemcukuru in terms of volumes.

Josh Wolfson -- Desjardins -- Analyst

Okay. It's a bit difficult to hear you guys there. Is there -- yes, there seems to be a gap versus I guess what our expectations would have been on working capital, if there's any insight you have on that, that will be helpful or maybe just understanding in case, the accounting is maybe perhaps different for either the Lamarck ramp up or Efemcukuru sales differences, the accounting seems to be slightly different than what we're typically used to. If there's any information you could provide on what those working capital changes are or where costs are being categorized for Efemcukuru if they're not in -- sorry Lamaque, if it's not strictly capital that be I'd be helpful.

Philip Yee -- Chief Financial Officer

Okay. We'll get back to you on that, Josh.

Josh Wolfson -- Desjardins -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. George Burns for any closing remarks.

George Burns -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator and thank you everybody for joining our call today. Again I think I'll just highlight once again that from an operating perspective, we certainly got a solid quarter and it's unfortunate that the timing of Efemcukuru concentrate sales had a fairly significant impact on our financial results. But rest assured, we're confident we'll deliver our guidance for the year and look forward to next quarter's call with Lamaque being in its first quarter of commercial production. Thank you everyone.

