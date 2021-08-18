Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Market Check

Economy losing momentum to higher prices: John Lonski

Consumer prices rose 5.4% year-over-year in July

close
Moody's Chief Economist John Lonski argues the U.S. economy has been ‘losing momentum’ amid the spread of the delta variant and mainly higher consumer prices. video

Delta variant slowing economy ‘to some degree’: Expert

Moody's Chief Economist John Lonski argues the U.S. economy has been ‘losing momentum’ amid the spread of the delta variant and mainly higher consumer prices.

Moody's chief economist John Lonski told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." Wednesday that the U.S. economy has been "losing momentum" amid higher consumer prices.

FED CHAIR POWELL: DELTA VARIANT A WILDCARD FOR ECONOMY

JOHN LONSKI:  The economy, for some time, has been losing momentum to higher prices, higher consumer prices. We know that in the case of housing, unit sales of housing, new homes where they don't have that much of an inventory shortage, have been declining for some time as consumers bought at sky-high prices. 

We're going to start seeing a faster rate of growth for what's called the housing component of the CPI there. We're talking about implied rents and actual rents, and that's basically 33 to 40 percent of the CPI. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Moody's Chief Economist John Lonski discusses what the coronavirus surge means for the U.S. economy.  video

How the delta variant may be slowing the economy

Moody's Chief Economist John Lonski discusses what the coronavirus surge means for the U.S. economy. 