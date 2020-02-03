America's booming economy is single most important factor in the 2020 election: Ted Harvey

The longer the impeachment charade goes on, the clearer it becomes: The Democrats’ primary goal is to remove President Trump from the 2020 ballot.

Impeachment was never about “accountability” or “integrity” or “trust in democracy.” If it was, the same Democrats vowing to impeach President Trump wouldn’t turn a blind eye to the Biden family’s “quid pro Joe” in Ukraine.

LEADOFF IOWA DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS RESULTS DELAYED

What impeachment is about—what it’s always been about—is winning the 2020 election. Since 2016, anti-Trump Democrats and their media allies have sought to take down a Republican president they detest, resorting to partisan hit jobs and disparaging headlines to get the job done.

As White House counsel Pat Cipollone recently put it, “[Democrats] want to remove President Trump from the ballot. They won’t tell you that. They don’t have the guts to say it directly, but that's exactly what they're here to do.”

Now, is it working? Of course not.

Unfortunately for them, impeachment-crazed Democrats find themselves swimming against the tide of economic prosperity. Let’s face it: The Trump economy is booming and has been booming for years. In fact, America’s booming economy is the single most important factor in the 2020 election.

US ECONOMY GREW AT SOLID 2.1% RATE IN FOURTH QUARTER

The economy, stupid, is why he’ll win—again. That is why impeachment will go on and on and on until Democrats can reverse the tide sweeping them away.

And, trust me, it’s sweeping them away. America’s unemployment rate has dipped to 3.5 percent—the lowest since the 1960s. The U.S. economy continues to add, on average, 184,000 new jobs per month. At the same time, real wages are rising at the fastest rate in a decade.

In other words, working Americans are not only finding new career opportunities but also seeing their take-home pay increase. They are seeing their purchasing power flourish. Under President Trump, financial security is no longer a pipe dream.

Don’t just take my word for it. One year before President Trump took office, nearly two-thirds of Americans claimed to be worried about maintaining their standard of living. Today, only 43 percent say so—a significant drop in economic uncertainty. Just this month, consumer confidence soared to its highest level since August of last year. Optimism is everywhere.

And who are Americans thanking for it? President Trump. Almost 60 percent of Americans approve of the president’s handling of the economy—a new career-high.

When even the liberal media is calling the Trump economy “great,” you know that Democrats are in trouble. Impeachment is essentially the #Resistance’s last resort since Democrats can’t compete with President Trump on job creation, wage growth, and consumer confidence—you know, the issues that people actually care about.

Even worse for Democrats, the tide of economic prosperity has inevitably affected public opinion too. President Trump’s approval rating recently hit its highest mark since February 2017, long before the impeachment craze consumed the Washington swamp.

Think about that: President Trump is just as popular now as he was after just one month in office. An entire impeachment process and hundreds of negative media headlines later, President Trump’s approval rating has only gone up in recent months.

That is quite the tide for the #Resistance to overcome. Democrats don’t just need a larger paddle; they need a miracle to beat President Trump in 2020.

When you pit economic prosperity and public opinion against the failed Democratic impeachment coup, there’s only one clear winner. And it’s Donald J. Trump.

Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the Committee to Defend the President.

