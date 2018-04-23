Earnings, earnings and more earnings in the week ahead

Earnings season revs up this week in what will be the busiest week for quarterly results.

176 companies in the S&P 500 will report. That is roughly a little more than a third of the index.

Technology will be a big focus with the following reporting: Facebook, Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel.

12 of the 30 Dow companies will also be reporting.

Tuesday - United Technologies, Coca-Cola, Travelers, Caterpillar, 3M, Verizon

Wednesday - Boeing, Visa

Thursday - Intel, Microsoft

Friday - Chevron and ExxonMobil.

With nearly one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies reporting so far, the results are well ahead of expectations and consistent with the outperformance in the previous quarters.

On the economic front, housing will be a big focus with reports on new and also existing home sales, along with the S&P/Case Shiller report on home prices due.

Investors will also be looking at data on services, durable goods, consumer confidence as well as sentiment, plus the weekly look at jobless claims.

The European Central Bank will hold a policy meeting and interest rate announcement on Thursday.

The National Football League Draft begins on Thursday where young players can become millionaires overnight.

Fox Business’ Charles Brady contributed to this article.