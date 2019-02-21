Dutch report: More info needed on flying over conflict zones

A Dutch safety watchdog says airlines around the world need more and better information to make risk assessments about flying over conflict zones.

The Dutch Safety Board issued a report Thursday following up on its publication in 2015 of a probe into the cause of the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over war-ravaged eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. That report concluded that the plane was shot down by a Buk missile launched from territory controlled by pro-Russian rebels.

The board says progress has been made since the downing of MH17 in sharing information about potential risks of flying over conflicts, but more needs to be done.

It says "very few changes relating to airspace management by nations dealing with armed conflict within their territories have been made."