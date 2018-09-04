Dutch bank pays huge fine in money laundering case

Prosecutors say that Dutch bank ING has paid 775 million euros ($897 million) to settle a huge money laundering case in the Netherlands.

The country's financial prosecution service said in a statement Tuesday that ING for years failed to adequately implement a law aimed at preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism by not carrying out adequate background checks on clients and not sufficiently investigating suspicious transactions.

The prosecution service said that the bank "didn't prevent accounts of ING clients in the Netherlands being used to launder hundreds of millions of euros (dollars) between 2010 and 2016."

ING CEO Ralph Hamers said in a statement that the bank's failure to fully comply with the law "is unacceptable and ING takes full responsibility."