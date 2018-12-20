Dushku says CBS agreed to monitor 'Bull' star's behavior

Eliza Dushku says she struggled with her decision to keep quiet about the sexual harassment she says she endured from actor Michael Weatherly on the set of the CBS show "Bull."

The actress agreed to stay silent as part of a $9.5 million settlement reached with CBS. But Dushku says she took solace in a requirement she imposed on the company: that CBS designate someone trained in sexual harassment compliance to monitor Weatherly and the show in general.

Dushku spoke out for the first time about the settlement in an essay in The Boston Globe published Wednesday. The actress says she was written off the show after she complained to Weatherly about his behavior.

CBS has confirmed the settlement but declined to comment about Dushku's essay.