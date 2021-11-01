Expand / Collapse search
DuPont plans moves that would remake chemicals company

DuPont is nearing a deal to buy Rogers Corp., an electronics-materials specialist with a market value of nearly $4 billion

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is planning deals that would remake the famed chemicals company, according to people familiar with the matter, following years of subpar performance in its shares.

DuPont is nearing a deal to buy Rogers Corp., an electronics-materials specialist with a market value of nearly $4 billion, the people said. It also plans to review alternatives for its unit specializing in materials used in the automotive industry, they said.

The moves are expected to be unveiled Tuesday, when DuPont reports its third-quarter earnings, unless the plan falls apart at the last minute.