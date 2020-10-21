Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Dunkin', Wendy's spice things up in Twitter battle

The spicy exchange put Dunkin's new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut up against Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 20

A fast food fight is brewing between Dunkin and Wendy's.

The spicy exchange saw its first shots fired Tuesday on Twitter surrounding the Dunkin's new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

The strawberry flavored donut, which made its debut earlier in the month, has a cayenne and ghost pepper spice blend.

Dunkin's new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut Courtesy: Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin tweeted that spice is better on a donut.

That's a shot at Wendy's which recently added spicy chicken nuggets to its menu. The hamburger chain tweeted that Dunkin should stick with coffee and leave the spice to them.

The donut will be available nationwide at Dunkin until December.