Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Dunkin' to permanently close 800 US stores in 2020, 8% of US restaurants

Closures include 450 locations in Speedway gas stations that had previously been announced

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 30

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Dunkin' expects to permanently close approximately 800 U.S. locations by the end of 2020, the company said Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The closures, which include 450 locations in Speedway gas stations that had previously been announced, account for 8 percent of the donut coffee chain's domestic restaurant footprint and approximately 2 percent of its U.S. systemwide sales in 2019, according to a regulatory filing.

DUNKIN BRANDS WEATHERS CORONAVIRUS, REINSTATES DIVIDEND

The move is said to set up the company's "U.S. system up for continued strong, profitable future growth," the Massachusetts-based company said.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DNKNDUNKIN BRANDS GROUP68.00-3.68-5.13%

Earlier this month, Dunkin' revealed plans to shutter the Speedway locations after terminating its partnership with Speedway owner Hess. The closures were meant to help the company focus on the chain's independent locations, a representative for Dunkin' previously told Fox News in a statement.

DUNKIN' TO CLOSE 450 STORES PERMANENTLY BY END OF 2020

The chain said Tuesday that sales in U.S. shops open for at least a year declined 18.7 percent over a three month period ending on June 27 as a result of decreased traffic driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People wear protective face masks outside Dunkin' Donuts on July 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Those same stores, however, improved each week over the course of the three month period, "reaching low single digits by July 25," the company noted in its second-quarter earnings report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As of July 25, 96 percent of Dunkin' U.S. locations were reopened. Locations that remain closed are mainly located within transportation hubs, on college campuses and in sports venues, Dunkin' said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS