DSW: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DSW Inc. (DSW) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $45.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $843.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $850.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.5 million, or 26 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.18 billion.

DSW shares have increased roughly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.