Drugmakers to disclose prices for medicines advertised on TV

Dozens of drugmakers will start disclosing the prices for U.S. prescription drugs advertised on TV.

The prices won't actually be shown in the TV commercials but the advertisement will include a website where the list price will be posted.

Continue Reading Below

The move announced Monday by the industry's largest trade group comes hours before a speech by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on a new administration proposal to require prices in the ads. Azar responded that the industry's announcement is a "small step in the right direction" but the government's plan "will go further."

Most Americans don't pay the full price for prescriptions. In addition to the price, the drugmakers' websites will show the likely out-of-pocket costs for people with insurance coverage. The ads should start airing next spring.