Dressbarn comeback set for early next year

Dressbarn, a women’s clothing and accessory retailer that has been winding down its physical retail locations, and its new owners plan to relaunch the brand as ecommerce site early next year.

Ascena, the Dressbarn parent company, began store closings Friday as part of its plan to shut down operations that are expected to continue through December. Retail Ecommerce Ventures has bought the women’s store intellectual property and will begin operating the relaunched Dressbarn.com in 2020.

“We believe the future of Dressbarn is bright and we are excited to grow and expand the online presence for the brand,” Tai Lopez, co-owner of Retail Ecommerce Ventures, said in a statement.

Discounts from 20 to 40 percent off are being offered at the 544 remaining Dressbarn locations. Stores are expected to remain open until Dec. 26, but could close earlier if no merchandise remains, Steven Taylor, Dressbarn chief financial officer, said in a statement.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers for their commitment to our brand over the years and hope they take this opportunity to purchase their favorite styles at significant values,” Steven Taylor, Dressbarn chief financial officer, said in a statement. “We are grateful to our store teams for their unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the same great shopping experience they’ve come to expect at our stores.”

The clothing chain, which is operated by ascena Retail Group in Mahwah, N.J. and owns Lane Bryant, Ann Taylor and other apparel outlets announced in May that it planned to close its Dressbarn stores. The closings are part of a reorganization that is focusing on the company’s most profitable brands, it said at the time. The retailer had more than 600 Dressbarn locations when the announcement was made, according to the company. In July, 53 stores began closing.

Everything in the stores — including furniture and fixtures can be bought, the company said.

Dressbarn.com will remain online during the store closings and gift cards and merchandise credits will be accepted there through Dec. 31, or while merchandise supplies last. Gift cards, merchandise credits and other previously issued offers from Dressbarn will not be valid after when dressbarn.com relaunches next year.

Dressbarn did not return FOX Business' inquiries for further details.

