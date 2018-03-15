Dow ticks higher, tries to snap three-day losing streak

U.S. stock futures appeared set for a small opening gain Thursday as investors awaited the latest batch of economic data while digesting more churn in the White House and a potential trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures were slightly in the green while Nasdaq futures were trading lower. If the Dow manages to post gains Thursday, it will snap a three-day losing streak.

Thursday’s economic data calendar is heavy. At 8:30 a.m. ET four releases are due, including U.S. weekly jobless claims, a February reading on import prices, the Philly Fed’s March manufacturing index and Empire State Manufacturing Survey for March. Later, at 10 a.m. ET, investors will receive a March figure for the housing market.

Stocks had an immediate negative reaction on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said his administration will seek to trim the U.S. trade deficit with China by $100 billion.

Meanwhile, in other developments in Washington it was confirmed that Larry Kudlow, a free-market economist, will replace Gary Cohn, who resigned as National Economic Council director last week after Trump announced plans to implement tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The CNBC contributor is expected to take the role despite his own opposition to tariffs. As NEC head, he will play a key role in shaping presidential policy related to the economy.

Mike Obel contributed to this report