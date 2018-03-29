Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq: How have they performed in 1Q?

The recent stock market losses could mean the end of some major winning streaks for the major U.S. stock indexes. While Thursday is officially the last day of the quarter, unless there is a big market rally, it will mean the end of a big winning streak for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. For the Nasdaq Composite, it is hovering on a breakeven line.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

The Dow is a price-weighted index of 30 major stocks traded on the NYSE. When people talk about the ‘market’ they are usually referring to the Dow, as it is one of the oldest, most-watched stock indexes in the world.

As of Wednesday’s close, the Dow is down 870.80 points or 3.52% this quarter. It is on track to post its largest quarterly point and percentage decline since the third-quarter of 2015, and it is poised to snap a nine-quarter winning streak. Most of the losses were suffered in March, with the index falling 4.72%, its largest one-month percentage decline since January 2016.

The Dow’s top performers in the quarter were Cisco (CSCO), Boeing (BA) and Intel (INTC). Its biggest losers were General Electric (GE), Procter and Gamble (PG) and Exxon (XOM).

The S&P 500

The S&P 500 index is made up of 500 companies with a market capitalization of over $6.1 billion. It is down 68.61 points or 2.57% this quarter to 2,605.00. So far, this is its largest quarterly point and percentage decline since the third quarter of 2015, and it is poised to snap a nine-quarter winning streak. In March alone the S&P 500 shed 4.01% of its value, its largest one-month percentage decline since January 2016.

The Nasdaq Composite

The Nasdaq could snap its seven-quarter winning streak. On Wednesday the tech-heavy index closed up 0.66% over the first quarter. If the index holds positive, it will finish with its largest seven-quarter percentage gain since the first quarter of 2015.

Over February and March, the Nasdaq hasn’t performed very well. For March, it is down 4.4%, the largest one-month point and percentage decline since January 2016. Over February and March together the index fell by 6.24%, its largest two-month percentage decline since February 2016.