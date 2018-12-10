Dow plummets, on track to enter correction territory

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged Monday, poised to enter correction territory, extending a sell-off that has also knocked the other two main equity indexes down 10 percent from their recent highs. If

If the blue-chip index closes at least 10 percent below its recent high of 26,828.39 -- or 24,145.55, which it reached on Oct. 3 -- it will have officially entered correction territory.

The benchmark S&P 500 entered correction territory on Nov. 23, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped into correction territory on Oct. 24.

The Dow plummeted shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the Parliamentary vote on Brexit was being delayed, admitting that it would fail if the vote were held on schedule.

Apple shares paced decliners, curbing the market's attempt to stage a bounce back from its worst week since March on worries over global growth and the China-U.S. trade war.

Reports said a Chinese court ordered Apple to stop selling older iPhone models in the country after finding it had infringed on two patents held by Qualcomm.

Also, the European Court of Justice on Monday ruled that the U.K. can revoke Article 50 and halt Brexit without the permission of other member states.

European markets are mixed.

The U.S. will hold fast to its 90-day deadline for the conclusion of a lasting trade agreement with China and would impose punishing tariffs on Chinese imports if none is reached.

That is according to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on CBS on Sunday.

At the end of the 90-day period, which began Dec. 1, tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods would rise to 25 percent from the current 10 percent.

China shares ended lower on Monday as disappointing trade and inflation data for November added to concerns over slowing growth.

The Shanghai Composite was down 0.8 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.2 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei tumbled to a 6-week low, ending the day down 2.1 percent.

Equity investors rocked by days of volatility are saying good riddance to the week on Friday in what was another stomach-churning session. The month of December is now off to its worst start since 2008, as tracked by our partners at Dow Jones Market Data Group.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the final day of the week down 558 points or over 2 percent, curbing losses that were well over 600 points intraday. The S&P 500 sank 2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 3 percent as large cap tech names including Apple and IBM weighed on the Dow.

For the week, all three of the broader U.S. averages lost 4 percent amid significant point declines.

On the economic front, the November jobs report was softer than expected. The Labor Department said American employers created 155,000 jobs last month, less than the 200,000 Wall Street analysts expected. The November jobs report also found that the unemployment rate is still 3.7 -- its lowest level in nearly half a century -- and that wages edged slightly higher last month.