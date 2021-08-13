Dow Jones, S&P to flirt with records at opening bell

U.S. stock indexes were set for record highs at Friday’s opening bell.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 49 points, or 0.14%, while S&P 500 futures ticked up 0.03% and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.08%. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 have closed in record territory in each of the three previous sessions.

Before markets open, investors will be greeted with another batch of inflation data as import and export prices are released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Investors will also receive the University of Michigan’s preliminary index of consumer sentiment for August at 10 a.m. ET.

In stocks, Walt Disney Co. reported earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates as its U.S. theme parks business returned to profitability. The entertainment giant’s Disney+ streaming service said the number of subscribers grew 12% versus a year ago.

Airbnb Inc.’s net loss narrowed by 88% from a year ago as revenue and bookings exceeded analysts expectations. However, the online marketplace for lodging warned the delta variant could impact bookings for the fall.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he hopes production at the electric-vehicle maker’s Berlin Gigafactory will begin in October. However, Germany’s environmental agency has yet to give final approval, meaning the production ramp could be delayed to later this year or next year.

In mergers and acquisitions, Kansas City Southern rejected a $27 billion offer from Canada Pacific Railway and said it would postpone a vote on a $29 billion deal with Canada National Railway Co. unless the regulators rule on "voting trust" of the transaction.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 8 cents to $69.01 a barrel and gold jumped $10 to $1761.80 an ounce.

Overseas markets were mixed with strength in Europe and weakness in Asia.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

European bourses were all higher with Germany’s DAX 30, Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 all gaining between 0.3% and 0.4%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.24% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.48%.