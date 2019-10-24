Expand / Collapse search
DoorDash adds 'Impossible' plant-based meats to menu lineup

By FOXBusiness
Impossible Foods COO and CFO David Lee on the growing popularity of the company's Impossible burgers.video

Impossible Foods COO: I’m a hardcore meat eater, I'm exactly the target of the company

Impossible Foods COO and CFO David Lee on the growing popularity of the company's Impossible burgers.

DoorDash is partnering up with Impossible Foods.

The major food delivery company and the trendy plant-based food provider -- both based in California -- announced on Thursday that DoorDash customers in certain cities will now be able to access restaurants with Impossible Foods menu items.

During the two weeks through Nov. 7, the companies say there will be no delivery charge on any Impossible Food menu options in 20-plus markets nationwide, with a limit of one free delivery per person.

“DoorDash has been incredibly useful to our consumers looking for the latest and best,” Heather Huestis, vice president of marketing at Impossible Foods, said in a statement. “We are excited to be partnering to make this process even easier.”

DoorDash customer searches for 'impossible burger' have tripled since January, the companies noted.

The DoorDash order carousels with Impossible Foods items will be available in locations including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington D.C., Detroit and Atlanta.

