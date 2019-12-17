Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Trump plans to attend annual Davos economic forum

The World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos is scheduled to run January 21-24

Reuters
close
Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder explains why Elizabeth Warren is slipping in the polls. video

Elizabeth Warren’s plans hurt the economy: Andy Puzder

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder explains why Elizabeth Warren is slipping in the polls.

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual Davos economic forum in January, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump last attended Davos in 2018.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump had to cancel his plan to attend the annual gathering of global economic leaders early this year due to a government shutdown. He attended the Davos forum in 2018.

The World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos is scheduled to run January 21-24. The exact date of when Trump would participate was unclear.

Davos may be one of the few foreign trips that Trump takes in 2020. Trump will be focused on his re-election campaign ahead of the November 2020 election and aides do not expect him to travel widely abroad.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS