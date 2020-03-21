Domino's hiring 10,000 employees amid coronavirus demand surge

Domino's will be hiring 10,000 employees nationwide in response to a growth in delivery demands amid the coronavirus crisis.

The pizza company is looking for part- and full-time delivery drivers, pizza cookers, customer service representatives, managers and licensed truck drivers for its supply chain centers and stores. The need will vary at each store.

"Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they're not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry," CEO Ritch Allison said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused restaurants and bars to close its doors or shift solely to pick-up and deliver orders as local governments work to lower the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases -- overwhelming many city hospital systems.

The announcement comes on the heels of many state's unemployment portals crashing due to restaurants across the country laying off thousands of workers. More than two dozen states have ordered that restaurants close their dining rooms and solely offer to-go or delivery only options. Some restaurants have decided to close indefinitely for the safety of their employees and customers.

A representative from Domino's told People magazine that the company is always hiring but with tons of people being laid off right now "many people in our local communities are looking for a job" -- explaining the higher than usual recruiting efforts.

Last week, Domino's joined Pizza Hut in introducing contactless delivery as a safer option for delivery orders. Delivery orders account for more than half of Domino's orders.