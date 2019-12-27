Domino's exec dies in snorkeling accident while on luxe vacation

Domino’s Pizza Group Chief Financial Officer David Bauernfeind died Thursday in a “tragic accident” while vacationing with his family.

Bauernfeind was snorkeling in Mauritius, a country located off the eastern coast of Africa, at the time of his death, according to The Mirror, a British newspaper. He was with his wife and daughter, the outlet reported.

The Guardian reports a British tourist, believed to be Bauernfeind, was found by a sailor off the coast of the island.

“David was hugely liked and deeply respected for his dedication and sharp intellect amongst Domino's colleagues,” a spokesman a told FOX Business in a statement. “He was a force for good within the business and will be greatly missed.”

Bauernfeind joined Domino’s in October 2018, succeeding Rachel Osborne, who left her role in June of last year.

Domino's Pizza Group is a separate, publicly traded franchise company based in the U.K.