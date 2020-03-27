Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Government Spending

Dollar falls during coronavirus pandemic, biggest weekly drop since 2009

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the US, many shops and businesses are closed

Reuters
close
The House has approved the coronavirus spending bill, which will now go the President Trump’s desk for signing. video

House passes $2 trillion coronavirus bill

The House has approved the coronavirus spending bill, which will now go the President Trump’s desk for signing.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The dollar posted its biggest weekly decline in more than a decade on Friday, as trillions of dollars’ worth of stimulus efforts by governments and central banks helped temper a rout in global markets driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

The dollar surged in March as tumbling stock and debt markets caused a scramble for the world’s most liquid currency.

DOW SLIPS AFTER 3-DAY RALLY COINCIDES WITH $2T CORONAVIRUS AID

But big government spending pledges and coordinated efforts by central banks around the world to increase the supply of dollars have supported a rally in other major currencies.

Oliver Pursche, 1879 Advisers chief market strategist, says the fact that the government stepped up and took real action helped soften the market.Video

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in American history - to help people and businesses cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the coronavirus outbreak.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The dollar dipped 0.87% against a basket of currencies Friday to 98.41. It fell 3.90% this week - its biggest weekly decline since March 2009.

The dollar index last week had racked up its biggest weekly gain since the financial crisis.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS