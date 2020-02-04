Expand / Collapse search
Dollar General to add 8,000 jobs

The retailer has added 38,000 jobs during the las 5 years

By FOXBusiness
Don't ignore retail stocks: Expert

Rocco Carriero Wealth Partners CEO Rocco Carriero says investors should add consumer discretionaries, staples and financials to their portfolios.

Discount retailer Dollar General is adding jobs at a time when many other names in retail are fighting to keep their doors open.

The company announced Tuesday that it plans to add 8,000 new career opportunities in fiscal 2020.

“At Dollar General, we are proud to invest in our employees as a competitive advantage, and we believe the ability to grow and develop a career is one of the most attractive currencies we offer,” Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer, said in a statement.

During the past five years, the company said it has grown its workforce to 143,000 employees, from 105,000.

Shares of Dollar General ended Tuesday’s trading session more than 1 percent higher on a day in which the markets were up overall. The stock is up nearly 34 percent during the past year.

DGDOLLAR GENERAL155.99+1.22+0.79%

Among the benefits offered to employees by the company are paid parental leave, adoption assistance, telemedicine, health insurance coverage, 401(k) and other retirement plans and tuition reimbursement.

As previously reported by FOX Business, a number of retailers, including Dollar Tree, Foot Locker and Victoria’s Secret, have either closed store locations, shed jobs or both, during the past few years. On Tuesday, Macy’s announced it planned to close another 125 stores over the coming three years, cutting about 2,000 corporate jobs.

