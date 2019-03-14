Dollar General: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

article

Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $483.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.84.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 25 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.65 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Twenty-five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.59 billion, or $5.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.63 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $6.30 to $6.50 per share.

Dollar General shares have increased 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 12 percent. The stock has increased 35 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DG