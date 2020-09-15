Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

DOJ looking into Nikola over claims it deceived investors: Report

The SEC is also said to be investigating the claims

close
Nikola founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton discusses working with General Motors on a new electric truck, called The Badger. video

Nikola founder: Partnership with GM will bring $10B of savings for our company

Nikola founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton discusses working with General Motors on a new electric truck, called The Badger.

The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly looking into electric semi-truck company Nikola, following allegations that it overstated the efficacy of its technology.

Continue Reading Below

The DOJ has made inquiries about the claims, as first reported by The Financial Times on Tuesday.

The reported inquiry comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission is said to have gotten involved earlier this week.

A spokesperson for Nikola did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment about the Justice Department’s alleged probe.

SEC OPENS PROBE AS GM CEO MARY BARRA DEFENDS NIKOLA PARTNERSHIP

Questions arose after Hindenburg Research published a report alleging “intricate fraud” at the company, which it alleged misled investors over its technologies.

The short-seller firm stands to profit if shares of Nikola drop, a fact that Nikola used to defend itself against allegations in a statement earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the company ended the trading session down more than 14 percent.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NKLANIKOLA CORPORATION32.83-2.96-8.27%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As previously reported by FOX Business, despite the allegation,s General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Monday defended the company’s recent decision to take a large stake in Nikola, saying GM had performed “due diligence” prior to the partnership.

In a show of confidence in his own company, the CEO of Nikola purchased additional shares on Monday.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE  