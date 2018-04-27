DocuSign: Your electronic signature is worth billions

DocuSign (DOCU) made its trading debut on Friday, with shares popping over 30%, so far, on its first day of trading, and zooming to a $4.41 billion implied valuation.

The electronic signature company priced its initial offering at $29 per share Thursday night, above its range, and investors were even more excited about the company on Friday. Shares reached $38 shortly after opening bell.

According to its website, DocuSign allows people to sign documents anywhere from any device, and email the documents for instant return.

There have been some highly anticipated tech IPOs so far this year, including file-sharing company Dropbox (DBX) and digital-music service Spotify (SPOT)