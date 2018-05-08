Disney shares rise on earnings, revenue beat

Walt Disney shares rose in after-hours trading Tuesday as the media and entertainment giant topped Wall Street’s expectations for both earnings and revenue in its second quarter.

Disney reported earnings per share of $1.84 on quarterly revenue of $14.55 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.70 and revenue of $14.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The California-based company’s media networks, parks and resorts and studio entertainment segments all exceeded revenue projections.

The company’s latest earnings report came amid its ongoing bid to address subscriber losses at ESPN, its cable sports network. Last month Disney launched ESPN+, a paid streaming service, and plans to unveil a Disney-branded streaming service featuring Marvel and Star Wars content in 2019.

Disney CEO Bob Iger is expected to discuss ESPN’s business, as well as Disney’s ongoing bid to acquire 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets, during a call with analysts later Tuesday afternoon. The latter company is the parent of FOX Business.