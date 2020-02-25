Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Disney names Bob Chapek CEO; Iger to chair board through 2021

New exec had led the company's parks, experiences and products

By FOXBusiness
close
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly stepping down from his role immediately and has named Bob Chapek as the new CEO.video

Disney's Bob Iger out as CEO

Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger is reportedly stepping down from his role immediately and has named Bob Chapek as the new CEO.

Bob Iger is out as The Walt Disney Company CEO effective Monday, but he’ll remain as executive chairman of the company’s board through 2021.

Continue Reading Below

The Disney board named Bob Chapek as the company’s CEO on Tuesday. He was most recently Disney’s chairman of parks, experiences and products.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY128.19-4.82-3.62%

“With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO,” Iger said in a written statement.

Iger has been with Disney since 1996 and took over as CEO in 2005 after the departure of Michael Eisner.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE