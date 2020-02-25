Disney names Bob Chapek CEO; Iger to chair board through 2021

Bob Iger is out as The Walt Disney Company CEO effective Monday, but he’ll remain as executive chairman of the company’s board through 2021.

The Disney board named Bob Chapek as the company’s CEO on Tuesday. He was most recently Disney’s chairman of parks, experiences and products.

“With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO,” Iger said in a written statement.

Iger has been with Disney since 1996 and took over as CEO in 2005 after the departure of Michael Eisner.

