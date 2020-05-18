Disney warns visitors before shops at Orlando resort reopen

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A portion of the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida is gearing up to reopen this week.

Before that happens, Disney has put out a disclaimer about the coronavirus.

Disney Springs will open on Wednesday for shopping and dining.

However, Disney has made it clear that "enhanced health and safety measures" are important but, guests still assume all the risk, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death," reads a disclaimer on the Disney World website. "By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

On Wednesday, shops will be open at Disney Springs. The next phase will start seven days later when Disney retail shops, such as World of Disney Store, and Disney eateries reopen.

Among the new safety measures include all guests and employees being required to wear masks. Guests will have their temperatures checked, and plexiglass dividers have been installed at registers.

Last week, Universal Orlando reopened its CityWalk shopping and dining area.