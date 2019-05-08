Search

Disney earnings beat estimates on boost from theme parks

May 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co reported second-quarter profit and revenue that beat analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as more visitors flocked to its theme parks.

Excluding certain items, Disney earned $1.61 per share, above analysts' average expectations of $1.58 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, which recently bought the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's TV and film assets, said total revenue rose to $14.92 billion from $14.55 billion, also above analysts' estimates of $14.36 billion.

