Disney confirms park reopening dates

Monday is another landmark day for Disney as company vacation resorts in Florida reopen.

Properties at Walt Disney World and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will begin to reopen to Members and Guests.

The company's Disney Springs has already begun to reopen.

Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort Hotels, restaurants and other offerings may be modified, limited in capacity and subject to availability or closure.

"We have taken enhanced health and safety measures. Follow all posted instructions while visiting Walt Disney World Resort," said a statement on the company's website. "An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present."

The Walt Disney World theme parks are scheduled to reopen beginning July 11 with the Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow on July 15.

Disneyland in California and Disney's California Adventure will reopen on July 17.

Disney parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong have recently reopened.