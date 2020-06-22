Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Disney

Disney confirms park reopening dates

Properties at Walt Disney's Florida vacation resorts reopen June 22

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Monday is another landmark day for Disney as company vacation resorts in Florida reopen.

Continue Reading Below

Properties at Walt Disney World and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will begin to reopen to Members and Guests.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company's Disney Springs has already begun to reopen.

Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort Hotels, restaurants and other offerings may be modified, limited in capacity and subject to availability or closure.

WILL DISNEY WORLD'S PARK RESERVATIONS SYSTEM BE A DISASTER?

"We have taken enhanced health and safety measures. Follow all posted instructions while visiting Walt Disney World Resort," said a statement on the company's website. "An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present."

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY114.35-4.02-3.40%

The Walt Disney World theme parks are scheduled to reopen beginning July 11 with the Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park.

DISNEYLAND WORKERS SAY PROPOSED JULY REOPENING MAY BE TOO EARLY

EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow on July 15.

Disneyland in California and Disney's California Adventure will reopen on July 17.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Disney parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong have recently reopened.