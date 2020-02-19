Dish profit tops estimates as fewer pay-TV subscribers drop out

(Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp's quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as it lost fewer pay-TV subscribers.

Continue Reading Below

Dish has been struggling to retain subscribers for its pay-TV business, as customers shift to online streaming services including those from Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and Apple Inc.

The company's pay-TV business, which includes satellite TV and Sling TV, lost a net of 194,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter, fewer than the 334,000 it lost a year earlier.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DISH DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 41.29 +1.32 +3.30%

The company lost 94,000 subscribers in its Sling TV streaming service in the quarter, compared with an addition of 47,000 during the same period last year.

DISH CHAIRMAN EYES DEEP-POCKETED TECH COMPANIES AS POSSIBLE INVESTORS IN 5G BUILDOUT

Dish awaits the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint Corp, as the companies received the green light from a federal judge last week to complete the deal. The merger includes Dish acquiring Sprint's prepaid businesses to create the fourth-largest wireless carrier in the United States.

The merger puts Dish in the race for the next generation of wireless. Dish said that it would cost $10 billion to build out its virtualized 5G network, pitting it against larger wireless competitors Verizon Communications and AT&T Inc.

T-MOBILE-SPRINT'S $26B DEAL APPROVED BY JUDGE, STOCKS SPIKE

The company said that it expects to spend between $500 million and $1 billion for its wireless build-out in 2020.

Dish has committed to providing 5G to at least 70% of the U.S. population by 2023. If the company misses its deadline, it will face up to $2.2 billion in fines from the Federal Communications Commission.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $389 million, or 69 cents per share, from $337 million, or 64 cents per share, in the previous year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 59 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Total revenue fell 2.1% to $3.24 billion in the quarter from $3.31 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of $3.15 billion.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru and Arriana McLymore in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Steve Orlofsky)