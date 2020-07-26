Dish customers in 42 markets lose local channels in dispute with Scripps Media

Dish subscribers have lost access to local channels in 42 markets across 31 states in a dispute with the E.W. Scripps Company as the two companies have been unable to negotiate a new contract agreement.

Various ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, MyTV, independent and Telemundo stations in the markets are affected.

"To be clear, Scripps chose to black out its own viewers," said Dish senior vice president of programming Andy LeCuyer in a statement. "We offered multiple extension options to keep the channels up while we continue to work toward reaching a deal during these unprecedented times, but they refused."

The company said that Scripps made "a take-it-or-leave-it offer just minutes before expiration."

"The channels could come back today if Scripps would allow it, and we can restore the channels immediately if they give us the green light," LeCuyer added. "While the nation faces the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and Hurricane Hanna makes landfall, viewers need access to their local news and programming. On behalf of customers, we ask Scripps to stop punishing its own viewers so we can focus on reaching a fair deal."

Dish added that it "continues to be open to negotiating with Scripps to come to a fair deal."

Scripps, likewise, said in a press release that it is "ready and able to make an agreement."

In exchange for using the public airwaves, broadcasters provide their channels for free, accessible with a digital over-the-air antenna.

However, pay-TV companies are required to pay broadcasters to provide those same channels to their customers. If the two parties do not reach an agreement, the pay-TV provider must stop delivering those stations.

"Scripps is a company focused on providing truthful and objective local news and information for the communities it serves every day," a Scripps spokesperson told FOX Business. "It is unfortunate that Dish cannot be truthful with its customers about its tactics and the reality of the negotiation. Scripps has concluded multiple distribution contracts with other providers this year and has never reached an impasse at any other time in our history. Dish certainly cannot say the same."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SSP EW SCRIPPS 11.43 +1.00 +9.59% DISH DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 33.36 -0.04 -0.12%

The company added that it "has been negotiating in good faith with Dish for the last five months to reach a new agreement" and there has been "almost no progress."

"Dish has insisted on replacing standard contract terms agreed upon years ago with new terms distinctly off-market and in their favor," the spokesperson added. "The heart of our disagreement is this: if Dish wants to distribute our signal, it ought to be on industry standard terms and prices. Until Dish is willing to sign an agreement fair to both sides, there are alternative ways for viewers to access Scripps’ news programming, including through an over-the-air television antenna, through an internet-based streaming service or via stations' websites and mobile apps."

FOX is owned by the same company as FOX Business.