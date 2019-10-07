Dick's Sporting Goods announces hiring campaign ahead of holidays

Sporting goods retailer Dick's Sporting Goods is looking for sports enthusiasts to fill upwards of 8,000 seasonal positions ahead of the holiday rush.

The company announced Monday that it will host its second-annual "National Signing Day" on October 16 to recruit what the company calls seasonal teammate positions.

Dick's says it hopes to recruit sports loving applicants who can "draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire customers."

"Our in-store teammates are the key to providing the exceptional customer service experience and insights our customers expect," said JP Elliott, VP of Talent, DICK'S Sporting Goods said in the announcement. "At DICK'S, we want to ensure that every customer who comes into our stores feels they leave excited, confident and equipped to achieve their athletic endeavors. As we gear-up for our holiday-selling season, we plan to hire up to 8,000 new teammates who are excited to share their knowledge and love of sports with our customers."

Dick's says the seasonal employees will recieve competitive pay as well as an up-to 25 percent off store discount.

Dick's sporting goods was founded in 1948 and operates more than 700-stores nationwide. Dick's also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores.