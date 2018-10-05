Diageo Debuts a Scotch Whisky Inspired by "Game of Thrones"

In this segment from Market Foolery, host Chris Hill and Motley Fool Director of Small-Cap Research Bill Mann discuss a clever marketing move by alcoholic beverage giant Diageo, which is capitalizing on the enduring popularity of the Game of Thrones HBO series and the A Song of Ice and Fire books from which it sprang. Its new Scotch will be called -- of course -- White Walker. The Fools consider what we know so far.

A full transcript follows the video.

This video was recorded on Oct. 2, 2018.

Chris Hill: If you're a fan of Game of Thrones, you are probably aware of the fact that you're going to have to wait until 2019 for the final season of the series to come out on HBO. But, good news!

Bill Mann: Super good news!

Hill: Something else is coming.

Mann: And it's not just winter.

Hill: [laughs] It's a Game of Thrones-inspired whiskey that is coming from the good people at Johnnie Walker. Johnnie Walker, owned by Diageo, which is a publicly traded company. It is being called The White Walker.

Mann: Love it!

Hill: You haven't consumed this scotch yet.

Mann: Not yet.

Hill: I think it just went on sale yesterday. You've actually looked into it. They say you need to serve it cold.

Mann: Yeah. You know, as Tyrion Lannister said, I drink, and I know things. Here's what I know about this scotch. Apparently, it has notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries, and a touch of orchard fruit. That doesn't sound quite winterly to me. I think The White Walker needs to have hints of human flesh, flavors like this. But, it does come from Cardhu and Clynelish. Clynelish is one of the most northern Scottish distilleries. Those are included in the slate of The White Walker. I prefer my whiskey to be weapons-grade, so I'm not so excited about the tie in, but it does sound like it is a legitimate, serious scotch. I'm looking forward to trying it. I do know this stuff's going to fly off the shelf.

Hill: Oh, yeah!

Mann: [laughs] This is a great tie-in!

Hill: Unlike limited edition products that we see in the packaged goods space, we feel good about these prospects.

Mann: This one, I think they've probably hit the mark with their audience.

