Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Financials

Deutsche Bank U.S. unit pays $583,000 to settle Ukraine sanctions lapses

Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control pressed the case

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 9

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced two settlements totaling $583,100 with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas to resolve investigations into violations of Ukraine-related sanctions, the agency said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

'BACK FROM THE BRINK' DEUTSCHE BANK IMPROVES OUTLOOK 

The unit of Germany's largest lender, Deutsche Bank AG  agreed to pay $157,500 for processing a large payment through the United States that involved a property interest of an oil company in Cyprus designated under the Ukraine sanctions. OFAC said the bank failed to conduct sufficient due diligence on the company.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Separately, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas agreed to pay $425,600 for processing payments destined for accounts at a designated financial institution. The bank failed to stop the 61 payments because of lapses in its payment screening tools, according to the Treasury.

The bank has said it will review the circumstances of the apparent violation and perform any necessary additional training or changes to the bank’s internal procedures.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS