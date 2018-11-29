Deutsche Bank and Quest Diagnostics fall; Qualcomm climbs

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Deutsche Bank AG, down 47 cents to $9.42

German authorities searched the bank's offices as part of a money laundering investigation.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., down $8.99 to $87.94

The medical lab operator cut its forecasts and said it expects testing volumes to decrease.

Qualcomm Inc., up $1.46 to $58.11

The chipmaker's CEO said the company is close to resolving a licensing dispute with Apple.

Tech Data Corp., up $16.21 to $89.89

The information technology products company's forecasts for the current quarter were stronger than analysts expected.

Express Inc., down 36 cents to $6.80

The clothing and accessories chain said sales in November have been weak and lowered its annual forecasts.

Abercrombie & Fitch, up $3.58 to $20.70

The teen clothing retailer said its profit climbed as it cut costs, and its sales were better than expected.

Tilly's Inc., down $3.22 to $12.04

The clothing retailer reported lower than expected sales and gave a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast.

Titan Machinery Inc., up $3.63 to $17.81

The agriculture and construction equipment seller had a better third quarter than analysts expected.